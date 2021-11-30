Max Scherzer reportedly signs MLB record contract with Mets.Max Scherzer reportedly signs MLB record contract with Mets.CBS Sports reports the New York Mets are set to sign a three-year contract worth $130 million with Scherzer.CBS Sports reports the New York Mets are set to sign a three-year contract worth $130 million with Scherzer.That would set a new record for highest average annual value (AAV).It would reportedly work out to $43.3 million AAV for the pitcher. .It would reportedly work out to $43.3 million AAV for the pitcher. .The previous record, $36 million, was set by Gerrit Cole during the 2019-20 offseason. .The previous record, $36 million, was set by Gerrit Cole during the 2019-20 offseason. .The Mets had reportedly been considering Kevin Gausman prior to the deal with Scherzer, .The Mets had reportedly been considering Kevin Gausman prior to the deal with Scherzer, .but he's since signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.but he's since signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.The Mets have made other moves recently as well.GM Billy Eppler signed infielder Eduardo Escobar, utility player Mark Canha and outfielder Starling Marte for $120 million combined