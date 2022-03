Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan issued a farewell to Atlanta.In a full-page newspaper ad and on social media, Ryan thanked the city and his fans."From the moment I landed here, late at night just hours after having been drafted, I felt at home.".Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday after 14 seasons with the Falcons." I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you, so sincerely, for the life you have given me all of these seasons," he wrote