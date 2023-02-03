Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT

The way an athlete comes across in a press conference isn’t always a preview of how he/she will be as an analyst. That said, I’ve never gotten the sense that Brady is a sterling conversationalist. Would he be a pleasant companion on a four-hour flight? Once past the obvious – “Hey, you’re the GOAT” – what else would you say? “Read any good books lately?” Does Brady read books, other than those he co-writes? Does Brady even fly commercial?

Stars of Brady’s magnitude – there aren’t many – lead silo’ed lives. They’re too famous to mingle with the masses. They’ve gone through life mostly concerned about preparing for the next game. The best commentators have the human touch – Tony Romo when he was in play-predicting mode, Dandy Don Meredith as Howard Cosell’s foil – but football has become so technical that an analyst walks a fine line between information and arcana.

Fact is, Fox already has a terrific analyst. He’s Greg Olsen, the tight end who used to have big days against the Falcons. (Has there ever been a tight end who didn’t have big days against the Falcons?) His work this postseason has been terrific. He isn’t as folksy as Romo, but he’s not as excitable, either. On a network level, excitement doesn’t play so well. Leave the screaming-in-the-background act to a local team’s radio crew.

Olsen will hit you with factoids – “you have to be trying to move forward to get a clock stoppage when running out of bounds”; “you can’t call back-to-back timeouts” – that might edify even the most ardent NFL-watchers. He doesn’t go wild over every little thing every good quarterback does. If I had a dime for every time Phil Simms began a sentence with “Peyton Manning …”, I’d be as rich as Peyton Manning.

Having replaced the nothing-special Troy Aikman, who left for ESPN, Olsen is in Year 1 as Fox’s lead analyst. It could be his Year Last. Fox isn’t paying $375M so Brady can do Texans-Titans at 1 p.m. Fox will do everything in its power to make the GOAT a success. Odd as it sounds, being the GOAT could be the reason Brady fails at this. How does he relate to all us non-GOATs without seeming arrogant?

Most NFL quarterbacks work hard to offer little. They do mass interviews twice a week. Any urge to express themselves is offset by the fear of offering fodder to the opponent. Players who play other positions tend to be more engaging. Collinsworth, a receiver, was a charmer even as a hated Gator. Vilma was a linebacker for Miami; Olsen played at the same school. This isn’t news, but “U” guys tend to talk.

Brady spent 23 seasons trying to be bland. If he becomes Mr. Personality now, it won’t seem real. We the people may not live lifestyles of the rich and famous, but we’re good at spotting a fake.

Not that everything comes down to Brady-vs.-Peyton, but TB12 would be advised to do as his legendary rival has – make oddball ads and do a silly little show with a sibling. We don’t need the GOAT to tell us third down is important. We got that already.