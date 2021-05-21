These Braves have got those 10th-inning blues

With a runner on second and nobody out, you SHOULD score. Even MLB’s statisticians concede the point: If the runner who starts on second scores, that run isn’t counted against the pitcher’s ERA. The Braves have played six 10th innings this season. They haven’t scored. They haven’t had a hit. They’re 0-for-17, which is nuts.

Maybe we should have seen this coming. The season opener went to bonus cantos, Pablo Sandoval having tied it with a pinch-hit homer. Ozzie Albies, who’s fast, was the 10th-inning ghost runner. Freddie Freeman moved him to third with a grounder. (One of those productive outs, or so we thought.) Marcell Ozuna lifted a fly ball to not-deep center field. Roman Quinn threw Albies, who hadn’t gotten the world’s greatest jump, out at home. The Phillies won on Jean Segura’s walk-off single.

The only Braves’ pitcher to make through a 10th inning without yielding a run is Will Smith. Jacob Webb has failed twice, Thursday included. Nate Jones failed twice, Tyler Matzek once. The 10th inning, we concede, is unfair to the pitcher, but it must be noted that opposing pitchers have gotten through it unscathed six times against these Braves.

Apologies if this seems a picking of nits, but 13.6 percent of the Braves’ games have been tied after nine innings. They’ve lost 83.3 percent of those. Manager Brian Snitker has noted that, for all the bullpen’s failings – eight blown saves in 16 chances – his hitters haven’t done much hitting apart from home runs. Thursday’s game offered another case study.

The Braves led 3-2 after two innings. Drew Smyly yielded two home runs. (He leads the National League with 11.) The Braves managed one hit in five innings off four Pittsburgh relievers. The Pirates managed six hits in five innings off six Braves relievers. On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna settled a game against the first-place Mets with a climactic home run. On Thursday, the Braves again failed to consolidate gains. We’re closing in on Memorial Day, and they haven’t broken .500.

“We’re a winning streak from being in first place,” Snitker said Thursday, and that’s true. He also said, “We’ve got a lot of time to get really good,” and they do. But they’re 20-24. I didn’t expect this. Pretty sure Snitker didn’t, either.