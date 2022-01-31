The Super Bowl nobody saw coming: Bengals-Rams

We get mentor McVay against pupil Taylor. We get Matthew Stafford, once a Georgia Bulldog, and his Hollywood Rams against Burrow, who with LSU twice thrashed the Georgia Bulldogs, and his blue-collar Bengals.

The Rams have been pointing toward this. McVay’s first team made the the playoffs but lost to the Falcons in the wild card round in January 2018. They upset the Saints, with help of the NFL’s most notorious non-call, to reach the Super Bowl here the next year, whereupon they lost 13-3 to Tom Brady. Last year they lost to the Packers in Round 2, whereupon they decided being pretty good wasn’t good enough.

Already star-studded – Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp are among the best at their positions – the Rams decided to cut ties with Jared Goff, who wasn’t quite the franchise quarterback they’d believed him to be. They swapped Goff for Stafford, who’d presided over no playoff wins in 12 seasons with Detroit. They traded for Von Miller, a Super Bowl MVP with Denver. They signed Odell Beckham after he’d been cut by Cleveland.

The Rams went all-in on this season, which is always scary. They have only three 2022 draft picks, the earliest coming in Round 5. They won’t have another Round 1 pick until 2024. They care nothing about that now. They’re in the Super Bowl, which not incidentally will be staged in SoFi Stadium, their home This risk was worth its reward.

The Bengals hired Taylor in 2019. They were 2-14 in his first season, which left them with the No. 1 pick that became Burrow. The quarterback tore his ACL as a rookie, which put their rebuild on hold but positioned them to take Chase, Burow’s LSU teammate. Chase caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Here’s your new Montana-to-Rice.

This will be the Bengals’ third Super Bowl. They lost the first two to Joe Montana’s 49ers. The Rams nearly lost – for the seventh time in succession – to Jimmy Garappolo’s Niners in Sunday’s NFC title game. McVay’s team isn’t always as good as you think it should be, but it’s good enough to be favored over the Bengals. Which, given how much these playoffs have traced expectation, means nothing.