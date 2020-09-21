The Falcons banked on continuity. Well, they’re still bad

Under yet another defensive coordinator – here’s where the Flowery Branch brain trust has said the heck with continuity – they rank next-to-last in yards against and last in points yielded. The Cowboys could not have done more to lose Sunday: They fumbled four times in the first quarter, botched two fake punts and watched the conspicuously addled Mike McCarthy get every single major decision wrong. By way of side-by-side comparison, Dan Quinn looked like Bill Belichick if not Vince Lombardi. And yet …

The one play Quinn’s team had to make went forever unmade. No one of serious mind believes that these coaches told the Falcons, “Just leave the ball alone; it’ll be fine.” Not even the biggest Quinn critic would say that the absence of coaching brainpower caused this team to stare in wonderment as Greg Zuerlein’s onside kick crept along the turf. The Falcons surely knew what they were supposed to do. They just didn’t do it.

Is that bad coaching? If we define “good coaching” as “getting your guys to do what you tell them,” then yes, this was bad coaching. These guys – five of them – made a concerted effort NOT to pursue the ball. Given NFL rules, it’s nigh-impossible for the kicking team to recover an onside kick. The Falcons made it possible by doing absolutely nothing. Even the Super Bowl, the most egregious loss ever, included no single moment so egregious.

But that’s it, is it not? Something always seems to happen to the Falcons of Quinn. They’ve added Todd Gurley and Dante Fowler and Hayden Hurst. They’re 0-2. In Week 1, they became the first team ever to have three receivers manage nine catches and 100 yards in the same game. They lost. Quinn’s case for continuing employment hinges on him having led the Falcons to the Super Bowl, but his latest team just made us revisit that moment in a way that seems grounds for dismissal.

At this late date, does anyone – Arthur Blank included – believe Quinn is capable of leading this franchise to brighter tomorrows? He saved his job by going 6-2 when it didn’t matter. Come the new season, when it does, his team is 0-2. On the one day he clearly outcoached the guy on the other sideline, his guys still contrived to blow it at the end. It doesn’t much matter if the flaw is in the message or the messenger or the audience. This team is 14-20 since Sept. 6, 2018. That’s not a small sample size. This isn’t working.

There’s a word that Quinn uses in postgame briefings now, and that word is no longer “brotherhood.” The word is “pissed,” as in angry. And he should be. Everyone associated with the Falcons should be. They were fooled by a fast finish. They tried to stay the course. They’re 0-2 and Charles Barkley, who covers basketball, is making fun of them. But they have maintained continuity. They were bad. They still are.