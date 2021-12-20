Falcons are closer to being awful than to being good

Five quarterbacks were taken among the top 15 picks in the 2021 draft. There mightn’t be a quarterback drafted in the top 10 come April. The Falcons are projected to have the No. 9 choice. That could be Kenny Pickett of Pitt. (I’ve seen him in person; I like him, though not as much as I liked Ryan back in 2008.) But could the Falcons, whom Pro Football Focus rated as having the NFL’s thinnest roster, take a quarterback in Round 1 and have him sit as a rookie?

That Arthur Smith opted to stick with Ryan at least for a bit was understandable. Given substandard teammates, even Trevor Lawrence has seemed overwhelmed. But with another draft upcoming and Ryan’s salary still on the books, the Falcons of Smith and Terry Fontenot must again ask: How long before we try somebody else?

These Falcons could finish 8-9, which was my wobbly guess back in August. That record could be taken as a passing grade – new coach, new GM, same quarterback, no Julio, not much of Calvin Ridley – and they’re not far from .500. Football professionals aren’t apt to be fooled, though. If not for Cordarrelle Patterson, receiver-turned-runner, and Ryan’s astonishing capacity to shrug off every hit, this season could have been a much harder slog.

That said, the Falcons are closer to being terrible than to being good. On Sunday, their first two possessions began in San Francisco territory. Teed up for a fast start, they were outscored 17-10 and outgained 230 yards to 98 in the first half. The 49ers led 31-13 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. That became the final score. These teams could have worked four more hours and the result wouldn’t have changed.

Ryan has never expressed a desire to play elsewhere. Still, it’s fair to ask how much of an uphill trek back to relevance he cares to endure. It wasn’t until his sixth pro season that Ryan’s Falcons weren’t winners. Since 2012, they’re 63-79. Since 2012, they’ve made the playoffs twice.

He has said he wants to play until he’s 40, but is that what the Falcons want? If not, shouldn’t they get busy about finding a replacement? Would Ryan be willing to mentor a younger quarterback? (Aaron Rodgers didn’t exactly take to the idea.) Could the Falcons keep paying Ryan and add his heir apparent and have enough cash left to fill other roster holes?

Going by wins and losses, Year 1 of Smith/Fontenot hasn’t been wretched. Smith’s rookie season as NFL head coach has gone better than, say, Urban Meyer’s. It would be fascinating to see how this coach might fare with a good team. It could be a while before he has one.