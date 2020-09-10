Everything you need to know about Braves’ 29-run victory

* Eighteen of their runs were via the long ball.

* Every Braves' starting position player had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Eight had multi-hit games. Eight had RBIs.

* They fell one run shy of the major-league record of 30 RBIs in a game, which was set by Texas in 2007.

* They scored 11 runs in the second inning, the second time this season the Braves surpassed 10 runs in an inning. The only other time a Braves team had two 10-or-more-run innings in a season was 1950.

The hitters

* Adam Duvall went 3-for-4 with three home runs and nine RBIs. His performance comes one week after his first three-homer game as he came the first player in franchise history with two three-homer games. He hit a two-run and three-run homer and a grand slam.

* Duvall tied the Atlanta RBI record set by Tony Cloniger on July 3, 1966.

* Freddie Freeman had a career-high six RBIs.

* Ronald Acuna went 3-for-4 with three walks, four runs scored and five RBIs.

* Ozzie Albies went 3-for-6, including a homer, with two RBIs and three runs scored.

* Dansby Swanson with 3-for-4 with five runs scored.

The pitchers

* Starter Tommy Milone gave up eight runs in 3-1/3 innings, yet his team won by 20.

* The Braves offense had its other 10-run frame against the Phillies on Aug. 30 in a Milone start. He became the first starting pitcher in the modern era to have his team score 10 or more runs in an inning while he was in the game twice in the same season, but not earn the win in either contest.

* Bryse Wilson earned a save in a 20-run win after pitching the final four frames.

The manager

“I lost track of a lot of at-bats guys had. I asked (bench coach) Walt (Weiss) in there, ‘Did Duvall hit two or three (homers)?’ I couldn’t even remember.” – Brian Snitker

How the runs were scored

Second inning: Albies grounded out with the bases loaded, scoring the Braves' first run and cutting their deficit to 2-1 (yes, the Braves at one point trailed in the game). Ender Inciarte’s sacrifice fly tied it. Freeman and Marcell Ozuna singled in two more runs. Travis d’Arnaud homered, making it 7-2. Austin Riley singled home the eighth run. Duvall hit a two-run homer. Albies homered to cap the inning. The Braves scored 11 runs, 10 of which came with two outs. Score: 11-2.

Third inning: Freeman hit a two-run homer for his 1,500th hit of his career. Score: 13-2.

Fourth inning: Freeman laced a three-run double. The Braves had loaded the bases with a Duvall walk, Albies single and Acuna walk. Score 16-8.

Fifth inning: Duvall and Acuna hit a three-run homers. Score: 22-8.

Sixth inning: Acuna hit a three-run double. Score: 25-8.

Seventh inning: After d’Arnaud singled, Swanson walked and Riley singled to load the bases, Duvall put it into the seats again for his second three-homer game in eight days. Score. 29-9.