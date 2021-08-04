The Braves are still in it, which means they can win it

The Braves deployed 14 players in Tuesday’s 6-1 victory over St. Louis. Only six – Freeman, Albies, Riley, Swanson, Fried and Tomlin – were on the opening-day roster. Over 107 games, the Braves have used 28 pitchers, seven catchers and 12 outfielders. They’ve said goodbye to Ender Inciarte. They barely said hello to Jonathan Lucroy. Best of all, the Braves have added without much subtraction. The only top-10 prospect yielded in the flurry of July acquisitions was Bryse Wilson, whom we’ll always remember for Game 4 against Clayton Kershaw.

All this motion cannot make the Braves the great team we figured they’d be. Ronald Acuna and Mike Soroka won’t play again this year. (Though Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa should.) It can, however, render them stout enough to win the National League East. The Mets are 8-13 since the break. They’ve lost five of six, with the one win requiring a tying hit with two out and two strikes in the ninth. Jacob deGrom has been ruled out until September. So has Noah Syndergaard, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019.

Caption Braves manager Brian Snitker comments on the current state of this lineup after the trade deadline. "It's a lineup that has potential to do some damage."

The Braves awoke Wednesday 2-1/2 games out of first place. It’s the closest they’ve been since June 8. They should – and deep down, surely do – consider themselves lucky beyond reason. Since June 8, they’re 24-25. Were they in the NL West, they’d be eight games out of third place. In the East, where the Mets have failed to launch and the Phillies have somehow crept above .500, there’s no reason the Braves – minus their most talented position player and pitcher – can’t prevail.

We can’t say the Braves have caught fire. A team that hasn’t seen even a two-game win streak for nearly a month hasn’t proved it’s anything except a mediocrity, but the deadline add-ons give these Braves new hope and a slightly higher ceiling.

On July 23, FanGraphs assigned the Braves a 6.1 percent chance of winning the division. As of Wednesday, that number had risen to 20.8 percent. Imagine if they did the unthinkable and won, like, three games in a row. Those not-so-amazin’ Mets should just sack up the bats and go home.