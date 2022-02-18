The Braves are sitting pretty, but much depends on Freddie Freeman

Caption Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Houston, Tx. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton Caption Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Houston, Tx. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

The Braves will do everything within reason to keep him. Trouble is, it takes only one beyond-all-reason offer to change the dynamics. The Braves know how much he means to this franchise. They also know some regrettable contracts have been bestowed on first basemen: Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Eric Hosmer, Chris Davis, Ryan Howard.

(Pujols was a month from turning 32 when he signed with the Angels for $240 million in December 2011. He had won three MVP awards. Freeman is 32. He was the 2020 National League MVP.)

Was it a bad sign that the Braves didn’t lock up Freeman in the weeks before the lockout? Not necessarily. Freeman was rather busy. The World Series ended Nov. 2. The Braves had their parade three days later. A guy who hasn’t been a free agent owes it to himself to see what others offer. It’s thought the Dodgers will make a push, and Freeman is from California. Then again, the Dodgers didn’t re-up Seager, who’s 27 and who plays shortstop, the most important defensive position. (To be fair, they have a ready replacement in Trea Turner.)

The Braves probably will try to keep one of their famously rented outfielders – Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler or Joc Pederson. They tendered a contract to Adam Duvall, making him more than a rental. Assuming a new collective bargaining agreement gets done, they’ll need a full-time designated hitter. Marcell Ozuna is under contract for three more seasons; an MLB suspension after his arrest on charges of domestic violence was made retroactive to last year.

The Braves have a splendid core: Ronald Acuna, Max Fried, Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and, fingers crossed, Mike Soroka. The sport’s reigning champs have room to grow, but they’ll need to move fast when MLB reopens for business. Anthopoulos is nothing if not sure-footed.

The Braves didn’t fold when Donaldson signed with Minnesota; their GM found Ozuna, who led the National League in homers and RBIs in 2020. They didn’t fold when Acuna tore his ACL the day before last year’s All-Star break; their GM found a whole new outfield.

Caption Braves players and fans react after Jorge Soler hit a solo home run to put the Braves up 3-2 against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game 4 in the World Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 30, 2021, in Atlanta Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin

Back to luck: Had the Braves held leads in Game 4 the 2019 Division Series against St. Louis and Games 5 and 7 of the 2020 NLCS against the Dodgers, they might have made the World Series three years running. That they made it – and won it – last season after spending four months at/below .500 put to rest the notion that Atlanta teams are cursed. That team was blessed.

It would take an awful lot for a beloved player to walk away from this burgeoning club, which isn’t to say a Freeman exit is impossible. But I’ll believe it only when I see it, and maybe not then.