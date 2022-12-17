So Dansby Swanson’s a Cub. The Braves will be fine

The Braves’ final offer to Swanson is believed to have been $100M over six years. He almost doubled that by signing elsewhere, and good for him. That’s why players wait with breath barely bated to become free agents. It’s their chance to get paid. Give Swanson credit: He timed his career year nicely.

That said, his career year saw him strike out 182 times, third-most among National Leaguers, and post an OPS of .776, 53rd-best among qualifying NLers. The Braves wanted to keep Swanson, but they have too many better players – Riley, Albies, Ronald Acuna, Max Fried, maybe Michael Harris – to keep him at any price.

If you’re a fan, you’re disappointed. This marks the second consecutive offseason the most popular Brave has opted to hit the road. At such times, it’s easy to brand the Braves as pinchers of pennies, as tin-eared when it comes to the wishes of their constituents. But this organization is in it for the long haul. The Braves didn’t fall apart when Freeman split for L.A.; they won’t collapse with Swanson in Wrigleyville.

They can give Vaughn Grissom, yet another hot young prospect, a try at short. They can trade for, say, Willy Adames of Milwaukee, who’s younger than Swanson and has a higher career WAR. Whatever it takes, they’ll do it. The trade for catcher Sean Murphy reminded us again: Alex Anthopoulos is relentless.

When this GM had a bullpen to fix at the 2019 trade deadline, he imported Chris Martin and Will Smith and Shane Greene. When it was his first baseman who wouldn’t re-up, Anthopoulos landed Olson and extended his contract before Freeman was introduced as a Dodger. There’s a reason the teams with AA as their GM have finished first six years running.

No, it’s not a happy moment. Swanson’s a nice guy with great hair. He loved playing in his hometown. But he won’t hate the millions he’ll be paid, and let’s not forget: He could have signed with any team; he picked the Cubs.

But life goes on. There’s always another season. The Braves will find a competent shortstop. They’ll win the East yet again. They’re Alex Anthopoulos’ team. It’s what they do.