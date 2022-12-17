Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs

It appears the Braves will lose a fan-favorite player for the second time in as many years.
Dansby Swanson, the Braves’ shortstop since his debut in 2016, is finalizing a contract with the Cubs, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The deal will pay Swanson $177 million over seven years, and it includes a no-trade clause.
For the first time in his career, Swanson will wear another uniform.
The Braves and Swanson discussed a potential contract extension during the second half of the season. However, the sides didn’t seem close on money.
In seven seasons with the Braves, Swanson played in 827 games. He was named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove in 2022. Over his Braves career, he hit .255 with a .738 OPS. He amassed 102 home runs and 411 RBIs.
