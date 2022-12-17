BreakingNews
Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs
ajc logo
X

Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

It appears the Braves will lose a fan-favorite player for the second time in as many years.

Dansby Swanson, the Braves’ shortstop since his debut in 2016, is finalizing a contract with the Cubs, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The deal will pay Swanson $177 million over seven years, and it includes a no-trade clause.

For the first time in his career, Swanson will wear another uniform.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves and Swanson discussed a potential contract extension during the second half of the season. However, the sides didn’t seem close on money.

In seven seasons with the Braves, Swanson played in 827 games. He was named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove in 2022. Over his Braves career, he hit .255 with a .738 OPS. He amassed 102 home runs and 411 RBIs.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Hobbled Georgia Tech wins easily over Alabama State53m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie in transfer portal
2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Dontae Smith announces return for fifth season
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Time for Falcons to see if Desmond Ridder is the next Matt Ryan
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Time for Falcons to see if Desmond Ridder is the next Matt Ryan
23h ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire infielder Hoy Park as they continue to add organizational depth
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves acquire infielder Hoy Park as they continue to add organizational depth
How Sean Murphy went from under-recruited high schooler to one of baseball’s best
In Sean Murphy, Braves have catcher who loves doing what they’ll ask of him
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top