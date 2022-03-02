Once again, a silly sport can’t bring itself to play ball

Undeterred, the Mets made big news on the eve of the lockout by signing pitcher Max Scherzer, who’s 37, to a three-year contract for $130 million. This will enable them to finish third again. They’re the Mets. What can we say?

As crass as the owners can be, the players aren’t entirely altruistic. The average big-league salary last season was $4.17 million. That’s down from $4.38 million in 2019. The players blame this on the luxury tax, which exists because MLB – unlike the NFL, NBA and NHL – has no salary cap. A baseball team can spend as much as it wants, though the most profligate clubs must pay a fee.

The players say this suppresses spending. It wouldn’t appear to suppress it all that much. The Mets paid $201 million last year for a roster that didn’t make the playoffs. Spotrac estimates their payroll for 2022 at $235 million. We say again: The owners can’t help themselves.

As much as the owners cry poverty, the players won’t believe it until teams open their books. “Show us where you’re losing money,” the players say, but only one of the 29 teams based in these United States is owned by a publicly traded company, which means only that one – Liberty Media’s Atlanta Braves – is compelled to report quarterly earnings.

Last week, Liberty Media announced the Braves made a record $528 million last season. Yeah, they won the World Series, but still: That’s an indication that, even after the COVID-ravaged 2021 season, serious money is being made in MLB. (And that sound you hear in the background is fans screaming, “So why haven’t we given Freddie Freeman what he wants?”)

The problem with all baseball disputes is that it’s hard to root for either side. It’s millionaire players against billionaire owners. Fans, the majority of whom are “thousandaires,” just want to see baseball played. It will be, eventually. But we were overdue for the millionaires and billionaires to work up a righteous indignation.

These things need to happen every so often, though the bad blood in baseball never goes away. Owners see the players as ingrates. Players regard the owners as misers. At some point, both sides grasp the higher truth: If baseball doesn’t get around to playing baseball, nobody makes a dime. As much as the players and owners despise each other, they need each other more.