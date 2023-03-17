Georgia Tech’s not-so-secret door to hoops redemption? Players

The ACC is a lure. Atlanta is a lure. The right recruiter at Tech could build a contender without getting on a plane.

From 1985 through 2010, Tech played 35 NCAA Tournament games. Over the years since, the Jackets have graced March Madness once. This program went a quarter-century as a major national player. Back in the day, Tech and Duke were fierce foes. (The happiest day in Institute annals was April 3, 2004, when the Jackets beat Oklahoma State on Will Bynum’s layup on Semifinal Saturday and sat back to watch Duke blow a lead against Connecticut.)

Tech was 27-61 in ACC play under Gregory, who came from Dayton and seemed in over his head. It was 51-77 under Pastner. That’s a winning percentage of .361 over a dozen years. The average crowd at McCamish Pavilion this season was 4,713. None of the ACC’s 14 other teams averaged below 5,200. Apart from three giddy days in Greensboro two years ago, the Jackets have ceased to matter.

The way up from oblivion is obvious. The transfer portal is a powerful tool – some Georgians who signed to play elsewhere could get homesick – but the portal cannot be a substitute for recruiting. Those six local lottery picks mentioned above didn’t stay in school long enough to transfer.

If you’re going to coach in Georgia, you must land players from Georgia. If you can’t, you should go coach elsewhere. Tech was slow off the mark NIL-wise – how that happened, I’ll never know – but I’m confident that J Batt, the athletic director previously employed in Tuscaloosa, will course-correct. It makes no sense to hand-pick a coach and leave him hamstrung.

I’m not sure what sort of tactician Stoudamire is – my viewing of college hoops doesn’t stretch to the Pacific Tigers – but at this moment I don’t care. Pastner turned Moses Wright into the ACC player of the year, but in Wright’s absence, the Jackets reverted to sub-mediocrity.

There was a time when Tech basketball was something to behold. There’s only one way that happens again. Get better players.