Georgia Tech not returning to Atlanta until NCAA run ends

Already in the state of North Carolina for its Friday-night win over Wake Forest, Georgia Tech’s basketball team won’t be returning to Atlanta before the ACC tournament. The Yellow Jackets will stay in North Carolina to prepare for the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., that begins on Tuesday.
In fact, coach Josh Pastner’s plan is for the team to not return until the Yellow Jackets, whose spot in the NCAA tournament field seems all but a certainty, are through in that event, also.
“The next time we go back home to Atlanta will be whenever our season’s completed,” Pastner said after Tech’s 75-63 win at Wake Forest Friday night. “If we win the national championship on April 5, or whenever that is, or we lose a game, we (won’t return until then). We’ve tried to create a bubble with us on the road to do the best we can to protect from COVID. To do the very best we can, we’re going to stay in a group together on the road.”
With the team now entering the postseason, the risk of a COVID-19 pause becomes dramatically higher. Tech will begin ACC tournament play either Wednesday or Thursday. The NCAA tournament, which this year will be staged entirely in the state of Indiana, begins March 18 with the First Four, followed by the first round on March 19 and 20.
A positive test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing at any point forward could easily remove the Jackets from either or both postseason competitions. When the Jackets went on a COVID pause on Jan. 5, the next game they were cleared to play in was on Jan. 16.
It’s conceivable that a pause could be of shorter length, but even a break of only a few days could mean the end, either in Greensboro or in the NCAA tournament. The potential for teams having to drop out is such a concern for the NCAA that it created a backup plan to have replacement teams ready in the days leading up to the start of the tournament.
The ACC tournament is played over five consecutive days, Tuesday through next Saturday, March 13. The NCAA tournament field will be announced March 14. Potential NCAA tournament teams that determine that they cannot play in their first game (either March 18, 19 or 20) must inform the tournament selection committee by 11 p.m. next Saturday.
Once the NCAA tournament begins, if a team is unable to participate in a game, it will be required to withdraw.
Staying in North Carolina for the next week will reduce travel and likely enable players, coaches and staff to create more of a bubble environment than they could on campus and at their homes.
Before arriving in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament, all players, coaches and staff in a team travel party must pass seven consecutive COVID-19 tests, and tests will continue on a daily basis for the duration of teams’ stays. Teams will travel to Indianapolis by charter bus or charter flight, arranged by the NCAA.
Being away from campus for such an extended period would normally create significant academic challenges. However, with the number of classes that are being taught virtually, it figures to not present nearly the same issues.