Georgia Tech not returning to Atlanta until NCAA run ends

It’s conceivable that a pause could be of shorter length, but even a break of only a few days could mean the end, either in Greensboro or in the NCAA tournament. The potential for teams having to drop out is such a concern for the NCAA that it created a backup plan to have replacement teams ready in the days leading up to the start of the tournament.

The ACC tournament is played over five consecutive days, Tuesday through next Saturday, March 13. The NCAA tournament field will be announced March 14. Potential NCAA tournament teams that determine that they cannot play in their first game (either March 18, 19 or 20) must inform the tournament selection committee by 11 p.m. next Saturday.

Once the NCAA tournament begins, if a team is unable to participate in a game, it will be required to withdraw.

Staying in North Carolina for the next week will reduce travel and likely enable players, coaches and staff to create more of a bubble environment than they could on campus and at their homes.

Before arriving in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament, all players, coaches and staff in a team travel party must pass seven consecutive COVID-19 tests, and tests will continue on a daily basis for the duration of teams’ stays. Teams will travel to Indianapolis by charter bus or charter flight, arranged by the NCAA.

Being away from campus for such an extended period would normally create significant academic challenges. However, with the number of classes that are being taught virtually, it figures to not present nearly the same issues.