Georgia flattens Michigan, leaving only you-know-who in its path

Their sixth saw them mismanage the clock at half’s end, leading to a full and frank discussion between Smart and Bennett – the former did 95 percent of the talking – after time expired. (Smart was partially culpable. He had a timeout that went unused.) But this is splitting hairs. By then Georgia had more than enough points to win. The Wolverines didn’t score a touchdown until 4:26 remained.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said the Orange Bowl’s line of scrimmage would be “a train wreck.” His side became the wreckee. Georgia’s offensive line pushed the Wolverines’ defense backward. The Bulldogs’ defenders, coming off a shoddy showing against Alabama in the SEC Championship game, unleashed a month’s worth of frustration on the maize and blue. Derion Kendrick had two interceptions. Nakobe Dean went sideline to sideline, bringing havoc wherever he roamed. Jordan Davis ran down a ball carrier he outweighed by 150 pounds.

Kenny McIntosh, a running back by trade, threw a touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell. James Cook, a running back by trade, caught four passes for 109 yards. Bennett, who’s not supposed to be a big-time quarterback, threw for 310 yards and ran for 32 more in what was supposed to be a big-time game, though Georgia’s all-around excellence rendered the second half superfluous.

This game was reminiscent of another staged in this stadium. On Jan. 7, 2013, Alabama played Notre Dame for the BCS title. The Fighting Irish arrived at their biggest game in a generation unbeaten. The stadium in Miami Gardens was awash with Notre Dame fans. Their enthusiasm was doused early. Four seconds into the second quarter, Alabama led 21-0. The Crimson Tide would win 42-14.

That stands among the games – Florida over Ohio State in January 2007 is another – we sportswriter types cite when noting the difference between the SEC’s best teams and challengers from other environs. Michigan is a fine team. Georgia is a superb team. The Orange Bowl was never in doubt. Alabama in Indianapolis will be rather different.

Which isn’t to suggest that Georgia can’t win in Indy. A superb team can win anywhere against anybody. Bama, though, isn’t anybody. It’s the final step on the Bulldogs’ climb to greatness.

We always knew Kirby Smart would have to beat Nick Saban for Smart’s program to eclipse his former mentor’s. Here’s Georgia’s fourth chance in five years. About time for the Bulldogs to win one of these, isn’t it?