Game 4 will be a test of the Hawks’ faith

They’ve since lost two in a row. To take this series, they’ll have to win at least once more in Philadelphia, and hanging on to take Game 1 after leading by 26 was tough enough. This series isn’t nearly over. Should Embiid tweak his fraying meniscus, the Hawks could win in six. But the loss of Game 3, in which the Hawks trailed by 22 at State Farm Arena, marks the first crisis point of this team’s return to postseason.

“Their size has had an impact on this series,” McMillan said Friday night, “guarding these guys in the post. You’ve got Simmons at 6-10 (close!) posting you up. You’ve got (Tobias) Harris, who’s a really good post player, and you know you’ve got Embiid with (reserve center Dwight) Howard down there in the paint.”

Still, the smallish Hawks are pretty good at the thing which can cut even the biggest opponent down to size. They can make 3-pointers, though they didn’t in Game 3. They missed 17 of their 23 trey tries. They can’t win that way. Monday’s Game 4 offers another opportunity and, should the Hawks prevail, the pressure would fall back on the Sixers to take Game 5 in a tied series.

McMillan again: “That was the message at the end of (Game 3). Stay together. This is going to be tough. We knew it was going to be tough. You stay together. You don’t separate in difficult times, and we go back to the drawing board tomorrow and study our tape. You stay together in tough times like this.”

Because these Hawks hadn’t made the playoffs before, we knew this would be a voyage of discovery. Would they be tough enough to hang in when things didn’t go their way? (Such a question never arose in Round 1.) “Everything will be on the table,” McMillan said of his Game 4 approach, “because we know their size is a factor. I thought they just pounded us in the paint tonight. We’ll see if we can make some adjustments here.”

Should the Hawks lose this series in five – that’s not a prediction, BTW – they’ll exit the playoffs having made the watching world remember they exist. There would be no shame in losing to the No. 1 seed. The guess here is that McMillan and Co. are resourceful enough to win at least once more, and a series that’s tied at 2-2 can break either way. We know the Hawks are skilled. We’re about to learn how deeply they believe.