Could the strangest college season end the same old way?

The SEC has responded to its rearranged season by doing as SEC schools do in normal times – by firing two head coaches. (It just means more, pandemic or no pandemic.) The cancellation of Wisconsin’s game with Minnesota meant two things: The Badgers, having suffered three cancellations, weren’t eligible to win the Big Ten West, and that rivalry, which had been staged every year since 1906 and after which the winner gets custody of Paul Bunyan’s Axe, wasn’t renewed in 2020.

All the above is unprecedented. The folks in charge of college football – meaning the Power Five commissioners and presidents, not the NCAA – decided their moneymaker needed to be played in the worst possible way, and that’s exactly what has happened. As every week counts down, we scribes check our email to see which games have been quashed. The ACC surprised us on Saturday, announcing at 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 28 that the Wake Forest-Miami game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, was off.

Two weeks running, opponents flew to Tallahassee expecting to play Florida State. Two weeks running, those opponents flew home have accomplished nothing but the joys inherent in air travel. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was outraged at having been inconvenienced. Dabo is easily outraged.

In 20 days, the College Football Playoff committee will announce its field. If COVID cases get worse, and there’s no reason to think they won’t, there’s no telling how many December games will get played. Let’s say Ohio State finishes 5-0 – that’d mean one more cancellation – and is locked out of the Big Ten title game. Would the 5-0 Buckeyes be better, in the committee’s collective eye, than a 9-1 Texas A&M? Than a 10-0 Cincinnati? Than a 10-0 BYU?

The Pac-12 has no chance of putting a team in the playoff. (That’s what happens when you opt not to play, then decide to start in November.) The Big 12 has scant chance. (That’s what happens when Oklahoma loses to Iowa State, which lost to Louisiana.) This leaves the ACC, which now includes Notre Dame, the SEC and the Big Ten. If Clemson beats Notre Dame for the ACC championship and Florida upsets Alabama in the SEC title tilt, the four-team playoff might tell Ohio State, “Sorry, but your body of work is too skinny,” and make the four-team tournament a two-league event.

In a year where every script has been shredded, one possible constant remains. There’s every chance that January’s championship game will be the opposite of unprecedented. Alabama and Clemson met in the playoffs four years running. They played each other for the title three times in four years. Each has graced the championship game four times in five years. Each has won the CFP twice.

In this weirdest of seasons, A Clemson-Bama final would be the weirdest bit of all. Four months of stops and starts and diversions and digressions could end with the same two teams doing as they always do. The more things change, the more they … well, you know.