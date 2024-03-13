Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do

Blank is 81. He’s younger than Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones, though not by much. Difference is, Kraft has been handed the Lombardi Trophy six times, Jones three times. Blank remains stuck on zero. His team’s one Super Bowl run stands as the greatest excruciation in the history of sports. (Indeed, Kraft has a ring bearing the inscription “28-3.”)

The Falcons spent the past three drafts assembling the supporting cast a quarterback needs, but what’s a supporting cast without a leading man? The same Falcons have freed themselves from cap constraints – only one member of last year’s team is listed among ESPN’s top 100 free agents, and that’s Calais Campbell, who’s 37 – which means they have roster stability. But what’s stability if it means going 7-10 yet again?

The Falcons had gone as far as they could’ve without a real quarterback, and teams without a real quarterback tend not to go far. There could well come a day when they regret spending $100 million in guaranteed money for a QB who has been in the NFL since 2012 and presided over one playoff win. They’d have regretted it more had Cousins re-upped with Minnesota.

Am I certain that Cousins can win a Super Bowl? No. Am I certain he’ll age well? No. (He turns 36 in August.) The much-missed website Football Outsiders noted that non-elite quarterbacks tend to go bad in a hurry, and doggone if we didn’t just see it for ourselves. Matt Ryan, the MVP at 31, played his last NFL game at 37 – and that was without tearing his Achilles tendon, which Cousins did 4-1/2 months ago.

Do I assume the Falcons did due diligence on Cousins’ rehab? Yes. Do I applaud them for landing the quarterback who most fits their needs? Yes again. All my quibbles – I’m guessing my quibbles aren’t much different from yours – can be batted away with six words: They … had … to … have … a …. quarterback.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal described Cousins thusly: “He’s 35 years old, recovering from a devastating injury and has never been considered one of the best players at his position.” That’s all true, but, as Beaton also noted, it’s beside the point. You’re worth what someone is willing to pay. Blank might have paid $1 billion – NFL auditors would have thrown a penalty flag, but still – for a second shot at a ring.

NFL teams fall into two categories: those with a real quarterback and those without. The Falcons are no longer the latter. They’ve got a shot now.

