Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ series win means we’ve got a pennant race

***

A bit of breaking news

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reacts to his RBI single to take a 6-1 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton

Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI this morning in Gwinnett County, the AJC’s Henri Hollis reports. Ozuna didn’t play in the four-game series against the Mets.

***

About schedules

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton

The Braves finish the week with three against Houston, which holds the AL’s best record. They’ll face a three-game set at St. Louis next weekend. They’ll work a series in Seattle in early September. They have seven September games left with the Phillies, who may be getting Bryce Harper back. The Braves have 19 games left against winning teams. They’ll also face San Francisco, which is 59-59.

The Mets will play four in Philadelphia this weekend, then two at Yankee Stadium. On Aug. 30, they’ll start a three-game series against the Dodgers. Beyond Sept. 1, the New Yorkers will have only six games – three with Milwaukee, three here – remaining against plus-.500 teams. That’s 15 in all.

FanGraphs projects the Mets to win 101 games to the Braves’ 98. The Mets hold an 83.6 chance of winning the division. The Braves have a 99.7 chance of making the playoffs.

***

About the playoffs

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker gestures before the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Atlanta. Credit: AP

Were the postseason to start today, the Dodgers and Mets would hold Round 1 byes. The Braves would be the No. 4 seed and would face No. 5 Philadelphia. The best-of-three series would be played at Truist Park. Should the Braves win, they’d play the Dodgers in the best-of-five NLDS. The other NL Round 1 would pair No. 3 St. Louis against No. 6 San Diego.

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi after starting 22-29. Under interim manager Rob Thomson, they’re 43-23. If you’re picking a team not to face in a best-of-three, they’d be it. They can deploy Zack Wheeler in Game 1 and Aaron Nola in Game 2. Going by FanGraphs WAR, they’ve been the NL’s sixth- and fourth-best pitchers in 2022. (Fried has been third-best.)

***

Still more about Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio, after the team announced that Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Credit: Joshua Gunter

The NFL didn’t get what it wanted, which was a full-season ban. Nor did Watson get what he thought he had, which was a six-game suspension with no fine. The two sides agreed Thursday to a 11-game penalty with a $5 million fine. Watson saw this as a moment to proclaim his “innocence.” He said: “Settlements and things like that happen and (it doesn’t) mean a person is guilty of anything.”

One reason arbiter Sue L. Robinson docked Watson six games – a decision the NFL appealed – was his apparent absence of remorse. Before Cleveland’s first exhibition game, in which he played, Watson deemed himself remorseful. In a statement released by the Browns on Thursday, he said: “I apologize for any pain this situation has caused. I hold myself accountable for the decisions I made.”

Later, he met with reporters and said: “I feel like through the whole process I’ve been trying to tell my side of the story, but a lot of people just didn’t pay a lot of attention to us.”

Said Browns co-owner Dee Haslam, in what she seemed to consider a teaching moment: “I do think in counseling (which Watson must attend) Deshaun will learn a lot more about himself.”

Watson will be eligible to play in the Browns’ 12th game. It will come against Houston, the team that traded him to Cleveland. Can’t imagine there’ll be any discussion about that one.