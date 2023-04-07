Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres

The Padres’ other World Series appearance came in 1998, when a team with Gwynn, Kevin Brown, Trevor Hoffman and that rat Jim Leyritz derailed the 106-win Braves in a dizzying NLCS. (An epic Game 5 saw John Rocker – yes, John Rocker – score a key run and Greg Maddux – yes, Greg Maddux – claim his only career save.) Those Padres were swept by the Yankees. A year later, the 103-win Braves would be swept by the Yankees.

From 1999 through 2020, the Padres didn’t win a playoff series. They made their noise in the offseason, most notably in the one following the 2014 regular season. New to the job, Preller sprung a flurry of moves, including two huge trades with the rebuilding Braves. He landed Justin Upton, Matt Kemp, Wil Meyers, James Shields, Derek Norris, Will Middlebrooks, Craig Kimbrel and Melvin (nee B.J.) Upton.

Those Padres won the winter. The team went 74-88. By midseason, Preller was moving to rebuild the farm system he’d razed in the attempt to get great quick. Chief among those lost prospects was a pitcher San Diego drafted No. 7 overall in 2012, a a left-hander who’d just had Tommy John surgery. His name: Max Fried.

There’s a part of me that wonders if, yet again, the pumped-up Padres will be as great as they look on paper. (To be fair, that 2015 bunch never looked this good.) Another part of me hopes they do. The Braves have seen enough of L.A. in October, and what San Diego did last fall – eliminate the 101-win Mets and the 111-win Dodgers – was stunning stuff.

Thursday’s game was pretty stunning itself. The Braves led early. The Padres led late. The Braves tied it in the eighth. A.J. Minter worked through a difficult ninth. With two out and nobody on, Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia conjured up a winning rally. If the 7-6 walk-off win doesn’t turn out to be the season’s best, it’ll do for now.

