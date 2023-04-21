Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros

We remember Framber Valdez for yielding a home run to Jorge Soler to lead off the World Series. We recall Cristian Javier as the victim of the consecutive homers by Dansby Swanson and Soler that changed Game 4 and the Series itself. Luis Garcia lives in Atlanta lore as the thrower of the Game 6 cutter that Soler – he had a big Series, you’ll recall – drove over the train track.

(Garcia struck out Soler in the first inning with a cutter. In the third inning, with two on and two out, the count ran to 3-2. Garcia threw a slider. Soler fouled it off. Then a fastball. Fouled off. What to throw now? Back to the cutter, which Soler awaited. It traveled 446 feet. It gave the Braves the runs that made them champs. I’ll remember that at-bat forever.)

Garcia isn’t scheduled to start this weekend. Valdez and Javier are. Both are big-time. Valdez finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting last year; he beat the Phillies twice in the World Series, the clinching Game 6 included. Javier’s regular-season ERA was 2.54 last year; in Game 4 of the Series, he exited after six hitless innings. He became the third Series starter ever to yield no hits, joining Don Larsen from 1956 and Ian Anderson from Game 3 against Houston in 2021.

The Astros haven’t been stealth winners. Their tank job under Jeff Luhnow became a model for many teams, the Braves among them. From 2011 through 2013, Houston went 162-324 and finished an aggregate 127 games out of first. It worked, though. Correa was the first player drafted in 2012; Alex Bregman went No. 2 behind Dansby Swanson in 2015. The team got good. It’s still good.

In the process, the Astros became villains. Their sign-stealing trashcan-banging scheme tarnished the 2017 championship. Luhnow was fired. He’s now running Leganes, a soccer team in Spain. For those who remained from 2017, last year’s title came as a relief: Nobody could say they didn’t earn this one.

Which isn’t to say the Astros are always a smooth-running crew. Over the winter, owner Jim Crane offered manager Dusty Baker and GM Jim Click one-year renewals. Baker said OK. Click griped and got fired. (Crane isn’t the world’s greatest boss.) The Astros hired Dana Brown – who as Braves scouting director drafted Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom and Spencer Strider – as GM.

We hate to be so obvious as to bill this weekend’s series as a World Series preview, but there’s a pretty fair chance one of these teams will be involved. There’s a decent chance both will. Both have been winning for a while now. There’s no reason they won’t keep winning. Braves-Astros is baseball at its highest level.

