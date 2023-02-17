Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner

Poles didn’t draft Fields. Ryan Pace did, having moved up nine spots in Round 1. He was fired six months later. He now works as a senior personnel executive for a business based in Flowery Branch, Ga. Small world, huh?

Fields played at Harrison High. He played, albeit in small doses, for Georgia. He left after one season. He landed at Ohio State, where he would become a Heisman finalist and lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in consecutive seasons.

Bears’ fans seem fine with Fields. His jersey is the leading seller in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. (Doesn’t Aaron Rodgers work in Wisconsin?) He appears to be a tough-minded quarterback in a city that sees itself as tough-minded and – borrowing from Carl Sandburg’s eponymous poem – big-shouldered. He might, however, be a better fit in Atlanta.

Yes, the Falcons have Desmond Ridder, who looked OK in four rookie starts. Fields is a bigger talent than Ridder. Arthur Smith, who coaches the Falcons, is a deft hand at the running game, and here’s the best running quarterback apart from Lamar Jackson. (Who might also be available.)

For Fields to land in Flowery Branch would require two massive decisions: The Bears would have to believe they can find somebody better immediately; the Falcons would need to be convinced he’s worth a goodly chunk of their rebuilding capital. If they trade for Fields, they’ll be shedding No. 1 picks – but wouldn’t a starting quarterback be fair value for a couple of picks?

Will this happen? Probably not. Might it happen? Sure. Dan Reeves traded with the Chargers for the pick that became Michael Vick. The Chargers landed LaDainian Tomlinson and Drew Brees. If Brees hadn’t hurt his arm, that would’ve been one of the great win-win trades.

Smith and Fields would be a terrific pairing. That match, alas, might be too heavenly to exist on this Earth. But we can dream.

