Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville

Not being a native Georgian or a UGA alum, it took me a while to grasp a strange truth: Even when the Bulldogs were under the thumb of the Evil Genius, a seeming majority of Bulldog backers preferred to keep the game in Jacksonville than make it home-and-home. They didn’t care so much about winning – this is the strange part – as about their annual autumn getaway. (The school all but closes on Friday of Georgia-Florida week.)

Stipulations: I’m a neutral, and I’m not much of a drinker. But I’ve seen enough on those in Jacksonville to make me never want to open anything but a can of Coke. The Cocktail Party label always came with a wink, but really: Is this something with which an institute of higher learning cares to be affiliated? (The answer’s no, at least officially. CBS, the network of the WGOCP, is asked not to mention the obvious.)

As a neutral, I don’t have skin in this game. As a human being, I’ve never seen the charm of it. You ask: What about tradition? I say, “Alabama and Auburn used to meet in Birmingham every November, and now they don’t. And that’s the best rivalry there is.”

A suggestion: The contract with TIAA Bank Field lapses after 2023; let Georgia and Florida try the 2024 and 2025 at their respective campuses. If that doesn’t work, they can head back to Jax in 2026 – though I can’t imagine home-and-home wouldn’t work. If the parties decide Jacksonville must be placated, the series can become a three-year rotation – Swamp, hedges, Jax. And now I’ll take a swig of Coke and shut up.

