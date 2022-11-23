Bradley’s Buzz: Tech-UGA has become a non-event

Since losing to Johnson’s Jackets on Nov. 26, 2016 – Tech scored 14 points over the final 6:38, Qua Searcy’s improvisational leap providing the winner at 0:30 – Smart’s Bulldogs are 70-10. Tech is 27-43. This will be Smart’s sixth game against Tech as head coach; all were assigned noon starts. The last time Tech-Georgia didn’t have a 12 p.m. kickoff was Nov. 30, 2013.

For obvious reasons, Tech fans view the Georgia game with dread – if they dare to view it at all. Bulldogs backers see it as a please-don’t-let-anyone-get-hurt scrimmage before the SEC Championship game and the College Football Playoff. The aggregate halftime score over the past four installments of Tech-Georgia is 96-21. The Jackets haven’t led Georgia since Searcy went airborne.

As an actual neutral, the guy Tech fans know as Bark Madly views the diminution of this once-spirited series as a major loss. All the Southern rivalries wax and wane. They wouldn’t be rivalries if they didn’t. South Carolina has lost seven in a row to Clemson; the Gamecocks won five in a row before that. Those two also play at noon Saturday. There is, however, a chance that Clemson loses.

There’s no chance Georgia loses to Tech. There has been no chance since 2017. Deep down, even Georgia fans must be hoping that someday there’ll be another semi-interesting Thanksgiving Saturday. Just for variety’s sake.

