Arthur Smith’s Falcons have loaded up on stars and skill

We grew up hearing that defense wins championships. We still hear it, but it’s no longer true. The Eagles won a Super Bowl in 2018 in which they yielded 33 points. In February, the Eagles lost a Super Bowl in which they scored 35 points.

The Falcons of A. Smith believe they found their quarterback in Round 3 last year. Desmond Ridder will have at his disposal Kyle Pitts, the first tight end taken in 2021; Drake London, the first receiver taken in 2022, and now Bijan Robinson, the first running back taken in 2023.

We live in a time when everything revolves around the quarterback, but even Patrick Mahomes can’t throw the ball to himself. Over three Round 1s, the Falcons have outfitted themselves with best-in-class skill players. Consensus holds that, regarding most skill players, value-shopping is the way to go. But, as someone famous – maybe Terry Bradshaw – once said, “Fortune favors the brave.”

Explore Falcons pick Texas running back Bijan Robinson

If this offense performs anywhere near capacity, the Falcons won’t be playing 20-17 games. We know Smith can scheme up a running attack. We know a competent quarterback can complete passes off play-action. We know because Chris Chandler, working for his sixth NFL club, took the Falcons to a Super Bowl in large part because Jamal Anderson rushed for 1,846 yards.

Watch Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers. Watch their usage of “21″ personnel (two backs, one tight end). Now imagine the two backs being Robinson and either Tyler Allgeier, the thousand-yard rookie, or Cordarrelle Patterson, among the more dynamic players of the era. Imagine Pitts as the tight end. Imagine London in this mix.

While you’re imagining, note this: In 2022, without Robinson and with Pitts mostly missing, the Falcons arrayed themselves in “21″ on 22% of first-and-10s. That was the fifth-highest total among the 32 teams. We’ve seen what’s coming.

Arthur Smith is building his offense that’s sleek and powerful, multi-faceted and hugely skilled. He wants his team to be, invoking another basketball-ism, hard to guard. Prepare yourselves to be entertained.