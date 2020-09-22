A stunning admission: Blank didn’t think Falcons knew the rule

Late Monday afternoon, Blank appeared on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio — the high-profile owner has a book to plug — and was asked about guess what. Said Blank: “Clearly on the last play of the game (sic) yesterday our players, you know, didn’t do what they, you know, either what they were instructed to do and they didn’t understand it, or, it’s clear though they didn’t, in my view, they didn’t clearly understand what the rules were and exactly what they had to do. I think that’s demonstrated when you watch the video of it.”

If we cut through the “clearlys,” we’re left with this: The high-profile owner doesn’t believe his Falcons knew that they, as the receiving team, could touch an onside kick before it went 10 yards. (Indeed, if you watch said video, five of them do everything in their power NOT to touch it.) And that leads us to this: