X
Dark Mode Toggle

March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Sports
By The Associated PressAJC Staff
1 hour ago
The men’s college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time

March Madness is coming up fast. Here is what to know ahead of Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament:

Selection Sunday is March 12, when bracket matchups will be set for the First Four and first- and second-round games that stretch from Florida to California.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will air on CBS at 6 p.m. Sunday. Readers will find updates affecting Georgia teams on ajc.com and on Twitter @AJCSports. A full preview of the first- and second-round games will be published in Monday ePaper editions.

ExploreKennesaw State embracing underdog role ahead of NCAA Tournament

KEY DATES

March 14-15: First Four.

March 16-17: First Round.

March 18-19: Second Round

Sweet 16 weekend March 23-26 will see games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).

Where is the Final Four? In Houston, on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

Basketball aficionados, take note: The women’s NCAA Tournament will hold its Final Four in Dallas, a four-hour drive up the road from Houston.

ExploreAtlanta TV sports schedule from the AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Roster moves, Collin McHugh and Kyle Wright updates22h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
22h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

‘Culture’ and ‘makeup’ shouldn’t trump talent for Falcons in free agency
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring preview: Georgia RB Kendall Milton is ‘trusting the process’
21h ago
The Latest
Woodstock River Ridge earns solid win over Hampton Lovejoy
14h ago
Blowout: Tyrone Sandy Creek delivers statement win over Ellenwood Cedar Grove
14h ago
Rome claims gritty victory against Woodstock River Ridge
14h ago
Featured

Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Sidney Lanier
18h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top