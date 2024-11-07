ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared on social media Thursday that his dog Ben, who had become a popular figure at college football games, died after a battle with cancer.

“We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben’s organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go,” the social media post read. “I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all.”

The golden retriever traveled with Herbstreit to several games this season, including the Georgia-Texas game and Georgia-Alabama. Ben was also in attendance for Tennessee vs. Oklahoma in September and LSU vs. Texas A&M on Oct. 26.

Herbstreit shared earlier this year that Ben was undergoing treatment for cancer, which endeared college football fans to the 10-year-old dog.

On Monday, Herbstreit said that Ben’s health had rapidly declined, leaving the dog without the use of his back legs.

“One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart,” Herbstreit wrote on X.