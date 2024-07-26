Grady Jarrett’s return to practice field is a great day for the Falcons

The practice was conducted without pads. The 11-on-11 period was run at a jogging pace. It bore little resemblance to the collisions soon to come.

“But I feel confident enough that, if that was game time, I could have laid him down,” Jarrett said with a hearty laugh.

It was a good day for Jarrett and, hence, a good day for the Falcons. You could make the case that the organization hasn’t had an indisputably good day of this scope since the win over the Colts on Christmas Eve in the 15th game of the season.

Every major event that has followed since – two losses to end the season, the firing of coach Arthur Smith, the hiring of coach Raheem Morris, the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the drafting of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. – has been either nothing to celebrate or seeming positives attached with question marks.

But a two-time Pro Bowler and a locker-room and fan favorite – a player who has been an underdog since he left Rockdale County High for Clemson – making it back to the practice field just shy of nine months after tearing his ACL against the Tennessee Titans, what’s the downside of that?

“Love having Grady back,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said after practice. “We missed him last year once he went down. We watched him work and prepare himself for camp and getting right. As a whole defense and team overall, we’re definitely happy he’s back.”

His teammates showed it when the first-unit defense huddled up before the 11-on-11 period, hugging Jarrett and whooping it up.

Asked after practice how it felt to be back, Jarrett was a sweaty thesaurus in expressing his emotions – “good,” “awesome” and “amazing” – after achieving his goal of being cleared for the start of training camp, being back with his teammates and just practicing again.

“I’m happy to be back,” he said.

They were only words, but the body language and his effusiveness made it seem like genuine joy and gratitude. Even the routine pre-practice tasks – taping his fingers, wrists and ankles and pulling on his jersey in the locker room – built his anticipation.

Before the injury, he had started 84 consecutive games and missed only three games in his entire nine-year career. At Clemson, he similarly was consistent. Being away from the team was new territory.

“Like I’ve said probably 20 times, 30 times in this interview already, I’m excited to be back on the field,” he said, relishing this moment.

There will be much more to the journey. Thursday’s workout was promising. He gained confidence from holding up against the light contact and regaining the feel of reading formations and different types of blocks.

There will be sterner tests of his conditioning, strength and the readiness of his knee when the Falcons advance to full-pads practices, go to Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins and, if he takes part, when Jarrett takes snaps in exhibition games.

Morris said Jarrett will have a lighter load in training camp.

“If I had to go out there right now (to play in a game), I’d be ready,” Jarrett said. “But the plan that they have in place for me is just going to get me better, get me ready for the long run.”

He wore a brace over his surgically repaired knee Thursday but wasn’t sure how long he’ll keep it.

However long it stays, “it’s not going to affect me either way,” he said.

And, at 31 years old and returning from major surgery, Jarrett will be challenged to maintain his level of play. His Pro Bowl seasons of 2019 and 2020 recede further into the past.

But a Falcons defensive front seven that has been infused with rookies needs all of the play and leadership that Jarrett and fellow tackle David Onyemata can summon. Morris wasn’t spouting mere platitudes when he said that Jarrett “embodies everything that we’re about,” nor was Cousins merely kowtowing to the team leader when he said that he probably was going to buy his two sons the jerseys of Jarrett and safety Jessie Bates III as players he’d like for them to emulate.

But, obviously, the Falcons will need more than heart and dedication from Jarrett, who feels like he can deliver.

“I feel as strong as I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’ve always been super strong. That’s how I’m able to do the job I do at my size, position, stuff like that. I feel strong, explosive, but time will tell on itself.”

It always does.

It is a touch of coincidence that Jarett and Cousins both are returning from major injuries suffered on the same day – Oct. 29. (Cousins tore his Achilles tendon.) It was the Sunday before the Falcons and the Vikings (Cousins’ team at the time) were to play.

And both were on the practice field Thursday, eager to regain their health and to lift a team that has not tasted the postseason or even a winning record over the past six seasons.

Jarrett said he couldn’t think of a better person to share that return journey with.

“I’m excited to see his comeback, I’m excited to see my comeback,” he said. “Hopefully it inspires a lot of people.”

For one late July day, mission accomplished. Just the whole season to go.