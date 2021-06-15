John Isner excited for the return of the Atlanta Open

“My shoulder feels healthy, and I am in no way comparing myself to Tom Brady because he’s like the greatest of all time, but his arm is still strong which is why he’s still going,” Isner said. “My arm definitely still feels strong. I might have slowed down a bit, but with that I might have gotten a little bit wiser, too.”

The biggest factor is a new perspective that being a father and a husband has given him. The decision to play fewer tournaments and spend time off the court was made with his family in mind.

“I now know that a tennis match isn’t the most important thing in the world,” Isner said. “The environment that we’ve been playing in, in Europe with bubbles and no fans, it is what it is. It’s how it has to be, but it’s something I didn’t want to be a part of with two young kids and my wife at home.”

Isner will compete in Wimbledon this month, but he’s more so looking forward to returning to Atlanta at the end of July to once again play in the Atlanta Open, an event he’s been a part of since its inception. In the 10 years the tournament has been held, Isner has won it five times and made the finals three times.

Something about the stands being filled with “Georgia fans barking” and supporting him, even when he’s not playing particularly well, is something that Isner loves about the tournament at Atlantic Station.

“Playing here, the setting is more intimate, which doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a worse atmosphere,” Isner said. “A lot of times it will be a much better atmosphere. When you have those people packed into a stadium, it creates a fantastic atmosphere.”

Ahead of Wimbledon, Isner is ranked No. 34 in the world, but he likely will be seeded in London next week, as many players ranked ahead of him won’t enter the field. In addition to his fitness and reps improving over the next month, he believes that just playing in more tournaments will be incredibly beneficial to his overall ranking.

His family always will be behind him, and recreational tennis will be there when he stops playing in tournaments, but Isner knows he can’t compete forever. So he’s going to make the most of these last few years, doing everything he can to win what he hopes is a sixth Atlanta Open trophy.

“I know how to train and what my body needs,” Isner said. “How I’ve felt this year and how I’ve played this year, I played extremely well, and my body has held up. To be completely honest, I don’t see any reason why I can’t play for a few more years.”