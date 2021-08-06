Jake Matthews bullish on state of Falcons offense, line

FLOWERY BRANCH - Now in his eighth season as a Falcons blocker and his 29th year as a plus-sized human, offensive tackle Jake Matthews has transitioned to the wise old voice of the trenches.
So, when Matthews addressed the media following a light training session Friday, much of his time was spent assuring the world that all the young’uns working beside him were going to be OK.
Case in point: Center Matt Hennessey, the third-round pick from a year ago, occupying the brain center of the line. Said Matthews: “Matt is a guy who has definitely made a big jump this year, just his demeanor in the building, his confidence, how he’s carrying himself. It seems like he’s even having more fun, too. He’s a smart guy, he’s getting us in the right position on plays. As a center you have a big task ahead of you, calling out everything and making sure us five are set up for success. He’s definitely heading in the right direction.”
Then there’s rookie right tackle Jalen Mayfield, getting so much work in the injury absence of Caleb McGary. “He’s very talented, he’s going to be a good player,” Matthews said. “He’s playing right tackle as a rookie, and that’s a hard thing to do. ... It’s tough. Ten days in, and your head is kind of spinning. With him it’s just improving daily, feeling comfortable with each play.”
And that rookie head coach – Arthur Smith, the one only 10 years older than Matthews, the one importing a new offensive style – all that has Matthews’ full endorsement here at the early phase of training camp as well.
“I’m loving the new staff. I love our philosophy offensively, the mind-set of what we want to do – run the ball, all that stuff,” he said.
“There’s definitely a culture we’re trying to build. I like where we’re headed, but we have a lot to improve on because we have pretty high expectations of ourselves, especially as an O-line and everything we’re trying to do offensively,” Matthews added.
If you can’t have high expectations at the start-up to a season, then they should treat training camp like a failed Main Street gift shop and just board it up.
And if you can’t arrive at camp thinking that there’s always something new to glean regardless of how many of these things you’ve endured, then best not even to come.
As the oldest voice in the trenches put it, “It’s good to see younger guys get reps and learn what it’s all about. As an older guy it makes you think a little more and builds your game as well.”