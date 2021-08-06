Jake Matthews bullish on state of Falcons offense, line

“I’m loving the new staff. I love our philosophy offensively, the mind-set of what we want to do – run the ball, all that stuff,” he said.

“There’s definitely a culture we’re trying to build. I like where we’re headed, but we have a lot to improve on because we have pretty high expectations of ourselves, especially as an O-line and everything we’re trying to do offensively,” Matthews added.

If you can’t have high expectations at the start-up to a season, then they should treat training camp like a failed Main Street gift shop and just board it up.

And if you can’t arrive at camp thinking that there’s always something new to glean regardless of how many of these things you’ve endured, then best not even to come.

As the oldest voice in the trenches put it, “It’s good to see younger guys get reps and learn what it’s all about. As an older guy it makes you think a little more and builds your game as well.”