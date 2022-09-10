ajc logo
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

The Braves are on the West Coast, so their game didn’t end until early today. Fans are waking up to some long-awaited good news: The Braves are in first place!

With a 6-4 win over the Mariners in Seattle, and a loss by the New York Mets, Atlanta pulled a half-game in front in the NL East.

More good news: They’ve won 13 more games this season than they had by this date last season.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper has all the details in the Braves After the Game section, plus reaction from Braves players to the major rules changes MLB announced Friday that will kick in next season.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

