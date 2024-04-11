Week 9 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 3 ranked North Gwinnett improved to 21-3 and extended its win-streak to 10-straight with a win over Peachtree Ridge to open a two-game series. The Bulldogs are followed by No. 4 Brookwood and Walton—which moved up a spot to No. 5 this week. Buford slid to No. 6 and North Paulding dropped to No. 7 after falling 2-1 in its three-game series to No. 9 Hillgrove. Carrollton moved up a spot to No. 8 after picking up its eighth-straight game and Cherokee replaced West Forsyth in the poll and debuts at No. 10.

The Class 6A poll did not shift within the top 8 and it is worth noting that No. 7 Evans is riding a 13-game win-streak. Glynn Academy replaced Lassiter in the poll and comes in at No. 10. In Class 5A, Greater Atlanta Christian moved up a spot to No. 2 after Villa Rica lost its first game of the season and the Spartans grew their win-streak to 17-straight. No. 1 Cartersville rebounded from its 2-1 loss to Class 6A No. 1 Houston County with a 7-3 win over Cedartown. Greenbrier slid from No. 4 to No. 5 after dropping 2-of-3 to No. 8 Ware County—which knocked previously ranked Kell out of this week’s poll. The Wolfpack rebounded from the loss to the Gators by delivering Class 3A Harlem its first loss of the season to earn the higher position.

In Class 4A, Perry jumped up to No. 3 after collecting its 11th-straight win and improving to 19-2 and Wayne County moved up to No. 4 after stamping its 16th-straight victory. Previously No. 3 ranked North Hall slid to No. 7 behind No. 6 East Forsyth and Seckinger made its debut at No. 10. The Class 3A poll saw Mary Persons replace Hebron Christian at No. 10 and Redan moved up to No. 4 in Class 3A after Appling County dropped to No. 9. In Class A Division I, Whitefield Academy moved up one spot to No. 6 and Baconton Charter improved to No. 3 in Class A Division II after picking up its 18th-straight victory.