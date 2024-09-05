Week 4: North Oconee’s new crew upholding program’s high standards

North Oconee lost 26 seniors from last year’s 12-1 team, including quarterback Max Wilson, defensive backs Brooks Thompson and Trey Lenhardt -- each an all-state performer. Five starters return on each side.

“We’ve had to face a lot of adversity in a lot of different ways,” Aurandt said. “I feel like our kids have responded well and I told them that’s the sign of a good football team. We’ve got a lot to improve on but we’ve made some good strides early on.”

The team has three signature players – senior Landon Roldan, a receiver who has committed to Georgia; junior Khamari Brooks, who plays outside linebacker and tight end and is starting to receive attention; and junior quarterback Harrison Faulker, the son of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

“I played with Buster at Valdosta State and give him a hard time all the time. I tell him, ‘Your son is way better than you ever were,’” Aurandt said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching Harrison because they’re cut from the same cloth. They’re as competitive as anyone you’ve ever been around.”

The defense is led by middle linebacker Maddox Brice and outside linebacker Brody Taylor and lineman Nolan Bloom and A.J. Fick. That group has done a good job stopping the run, causing turnovers to create short fields, and applying enough pressure to keep pressure off the young secondary.

Clarke Central, coached by David Perno, is a natural rival for North Oconee. But this is only the third meeting between the two teams and first since 2017. Clarke has won the two previous games. The Gladiators are 2-1 and coming off a loss to Class 3A No. 2 Jefferson.

Five other games to watch

Cartersville at Calhoun: This Northwest Georgia rivalry remains intact, even though the schools were reclassified into different divisions. Cartersville (3-0) is the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A and Calhoun is No. 7 in Class 3A. Cartersville has flashed some great defense so far with two shutouts and only allowing six points in three games. The Canes beat Hapeville Charter 24-0 last week. Calhoun bounced back from its season-opening loss to Class 5A Creekview to beat Westminster 28-20. Cartersville leads the series 32-7-1 and have won five of the last six meetings, including 21-17 in 2023. Calhoun’s last win came in 2022 when the Yellow Jackets prevailed 50-48 in triple overtime.

Warner Robins at Houston County: No. 10-ranked Warner Robin (2-1) has little time to bask in the glow of its victory over rival Northside. Houston County (3-0), No. 9 in Class 6A, is another rival who just happens to be another state title contender. The game features two outstanding quarterbacks – Warner Robins’ versatile Rasean Dinkins and Houston County’s Antwann Hill. Warner Robins leads the series 17-8-1, but Houston has won the last two meetings including 41-7 in 2023.

Jones County at Ola: Jones County, the preseason favorite in Region 2, will have its first real test of the season when it meets Ola in a meeting between a pair of 3-0 teams. The two teams are 2-0 in league play. Jones County has another outstanding quarterback in senior Devin Edmonds, who has thrown for 821 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception in three games. Ola, under first-year coach Dustin Adkins, has been winning behind its defense and running game. Sophomores Nigel Newkirk (365 yards rushing, four touchdowns) and Caden Waye (251 yards rushing, five TDs) lead a running game that averages 256 yards. Jones County leads the series 9-1, with Ola’s only win coming in 2022.

Stockbridge at Eagle’s Landing: These are the other two teams with undefeated league records in Region 2. Stockbridge (2-1) is led by sophomore quarterback Joshua Scott (630 yards, seven TDs) and senior running back Zion McGruder (273 yards, six TDs). Linebacker Chase Taylor, a Michigan commit, has made 29 tackles, two sacks, four for loss and three hurries, as well as seven receptions, four for touchdowns. Stockbridge has won 12 straight in the series.

Lithonia vs. Tucker: This is the Region 5 opener for both teams, who both had last week off. Lithonia is 2-0 for the first time since 2018. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Jamon Coggins (412 yards passing, five TDs), running back Albert Gooding (238 yards rushing) and receiver Kayden Miller (12 receptions, 18.9 yards). The Lithonia defense has come up with four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Tucker (1-1) quarterback Jace German has thrown for 380 yards and five touchdowns and Christian Copeland has rushed for 105 yards. Linebacker Jalen Berry is No. 4 in DeKalb County with 15 tackles and sophomore Josiah Horne has two interceptions.