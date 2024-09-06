Week 4 Friday Night Roundups

Thursday Games

Class 4A

Bartram Trail (FL) 43, Ware County 42 OT

Bartram Trail completed a 2-point conversion in the first overtime period to secure the victory over Ware County (2-2). Bartram led 21-0 after the first quarter but Ware tied the game at 21 at the half. Both teams scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to enter overtime tied at 35. Junior Jamir Boyd made 31 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns for Ware County. Ware quarterback Luke Hooks was 6-of-14 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. Junior Tayshaun Franklin had 20 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Gators.

Southwest DeKalb 70, Clarkston 0

The Panthers secured the program’s first victory over Clarkston since 1979, and the romp began with a 90-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown from Jordan Christie. Braylon Carter was 5-for-5 passing for 124 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, to lead Southwest DeKalb.

Class A Division I

Savannah Christian 44, Oceanside Collegiate (SC) 20

Zo Smalls had 38 carries for 214 yards and four touchdowns while Kenry Wall added four carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders. Wall added two interceptions and Isaiah Redmond had one interception. Kicker Christian Johns was 5-of-6 on PATs and 1-for-1 on field goals.

Temple 34, South Atlanta 21

Sophomore Serjoe Jones had 13 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns and senior CJ Gray had 23 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns to lead Temple past South Atlanta. Temple led 21-14 after the first quarter.

Class A Division II

Bowdon 56, Westside-Macon 27

Top-ranked Bowdon led 7-0 after the first quarter and 28-14 at the half before expanding the lead comfortably in the second half to pull away. Quarterback Charles Maxell III passed to Kaiden Prothro for touchdowns of 32, 20, 19 and eight yards and added a 15-yard touchdown run. Mason Daniel scored on a 60-yard run for Bowdon and Joshawia Davis scored on runs of 59 and eight yards.

In other Thursday games – Class A Division II Clinch County moved to 4-0 after moving past Berrien 35-13. … Class A Division I East Laurens had little trouble moving to 2-2 with a 49-0 victory over Central-Macon. … Class 3A LaGrange moved to 2-2 with a 41-7 victory over Class 3A-1A Private Trinity Christian and led 14-7 after the first quarter and 28-7 at the half. … Class 6A Tift County moved to 2-2 after moving past Bainbridge 17-14 while outlasting a 14-3 second-half from Bainbridge. … Class 3A Beach’s extra-point in overtime proved to be the difference in its 22-21 victory over Windsor Forest. … Class A Division I Northeast-Macon moved to 3-1 with a 47-0 victory over Jefferson County. …