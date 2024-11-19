Breaking: Young Thug: Prosecutors rest their case in Georgia’s longest trial
High School Sports
High School Sports

Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

Grayson's Gicarri Harris (24) reacts during the first half of Saturday's Class 7A boys championship game against McEachern in Macon.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Grayson validated its status at the top of the polls with a 93-54 rout over Class 5A Tri-Cities at the On The Radar Tip-Off Classic. No. 2 Wheeler remains 1-0 with a 75-54 win over Cedar Grove and will be back in action on Nov. 23 against Gainesville. No. 3 Norcross topped King’s Ridge 72-40 and then held off No. 6 Pebblebrook 80-77 at home. No. 4 Newton improved to 3-0 with wins over Alcovy (58-48) and Peachtree Ridge (60-58)—both at the OTR Classic. Walton is still 1-0 with a 73-40 win over East Paulding in its opener and will host Sprayberry Tuesday night and Peachtree Ridge this weekend. Pebblebrook moved up one spot to No. 6 after nearly topping Norcross and McEachern slid from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 69-56 loss to Alexander dropped the Indians to 1-2. Etowah moved up two spots to No. 8 after an 86-58 win over McDonough at the Powder Springs Showcase.

The Class 5A poll shifted with Tri-Cities sliding to No. 5 after its 93-54 loss to Grayson and Lee County and Hughes each moving up a spot to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Hughes used a 60-49 win over Chapel Hill to climb a spot and Lee County’s 3-0 start moved the Trojans up a slot. Alexander’s 69-56 win over McEachern put the Cougars at No. 9 this week. No. 8 Habersham Central picked up a 77-75 double-overtime win over Class 4A North Oconee.

North Oconee remains No. 2 in Class 4A and went toe-to-toe with Habersham Central—despite having several players still suiting up for football—including Khamari Brooks. Eagle’s Landing moved up to No. 4 and Maynard Jackson slid to No. 7 after its 84-68 loss to Tri-Cities. Additionally, Westminster and Central-Carroll replaced Benedictine and Tucker in the poll and come in at No. 8 and No. 9 ahead of Marist—which slid from No. 8 to No. 10 this week following tight losses to GAC and Westminster.

Cedar Grove moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Class 3A after a 61-39 win over former Class 2A No. 1 Columbia. Carver-Columbus took over No. 1 in Class 2A this week and is 2-0 following its 87-31 win over Creekside Christian. Jenkins County replaced Early County in Class A Div. II after the Bobcats’ 0-2 start and Paideia slid from No. 4 to No. 8 in Class A-3A Private after falling to 1-2.

Class 6A

1. Grayson

2. Wheeler

3. Norcross

4. Newton

5. Walton

6. Pebblebrook

7. McEachern

8. Etowah

9. Buford

10. Lambert

Class 5A

1. Milton

2. Woodward Academy

3. Lee County

4. Hughes

5. Tri-Cities

6. Riverwood

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Habersham Central

9. Alexander

10. Gainesville

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. North Oconee

3. Kell

4. Eagle’s Landing

5. McDonough

6. St. Pius

7. Maynard-Jackson

8. Westminster

9. Central-Carroll

10. Marist

Class 3A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Cedar Grove

3. Sandy Creek

4. Cross Creek

5. Dougherty

6. Baldwin

7. Johnson-Savannah

8. Upson-Lee

9. Pickens

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

1. Carver-Columbus

2. Columbia

3. Butler

4. Thomson

5. South Atlanta

6. Spencer

7. Westside-Macon

8. Hart County

9. Union County

10. Franklin County

Class A Div. I

1. Toombs County

2. Southwest Macon

3. B.E.S.T. Academy

4. Jasper County

5. Model

6. Temple

7. Swainsboro

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Rabun County

10. Banks County

Class A Div. II

1. Savannah

2. Manchester

3. Warren County

4. Calhoun County

5. McIntosh County Academy

6. Macon County

7. Mitchell County

8. Randolph-Clay

9. Portal

10. Jenkins County

Class A-3A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Greenforest Christian

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Darlington

5. St. Francis

6. Lovett

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Paideia

9. King’s Ridge

10. Mount Vernon

Score Atlanta
