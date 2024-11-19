Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Grayson validated its status at the top of the polls with a 93-54 rout over Class 5A Tri-Cities at the On The Radar Tip-Off Classic. No. 2 Wheeler remains 1-0 with a 75-54 win over Cedar Grove and will be back in action on Nov. 23 against Gainesville. No. 3 Norcross topped King’s Ridge 72-40 and then held off No. 6 Pebblebrook 80-77 at home. No. 4 Newton improved to 3-0 with wins over Alcovy (58-48) and Peachtree Ridge (60-58)—both at the OTR Classic. Walton is still 1-0 with a 73-40 win over East Paulding in its opener and will host Sprayberry Tuesday night and Peachtree Ridge this weekend. Pebblebrook moved up one spot to No. 6 after nearly topping Norcross and McEachern slid from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 69-56 loss to Alexander dropped the Indians to 1-2. Etowah moved up two spots to No. 8 after an 86-58 win over McDonough at the Powder Springs Showcase.
The Class 5A poll shifted with Tri-Cities sliding to No. 5 after its 93-54 loss to Grayson and Lee County and Hughes each moving up a spot to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Hughes used a 60-49 win over Chapel Hill to climb a spot and Lee County’s 3-0 start moved the Trojans up a slot. Alexander’s 69-56 win over McEachern put the Cougars at No. 9 this week. No. 8 Habersham Central picked up a 77-75 double-overtime win over Class 4A North Oconee.
North Oconee remains No. 2 in Class 4A and went toe-to-toe with Habersham Central—despite having several players still suiting up for football—including Khamari Brooks. Eagle’s Landing moved up to No. 4 and Maynard Jackson slid to No. 7 after its 84-68 loss to Tri-Cities. Additionally, Westminster and Central-Carroll replaced Benedictine and Tucker in the poll and come in at No. 8 and No. 9 ahead of Marist—which slid from No. 8 to No. 10 this week following tight losses to GAC and Westminster.
Cedar Grove moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Class 3A after a 61-39 win over former Class 2A No. 1 Columbia. Carver-Columbus took over No. 1 in Class 2A this week and is 2-0 following its 87-31 win over Creekside Christian. Jenkins County replaced Early County in Class A Div. II after the Bobcats’ 0-2 start and Paideia slid from No. 4 to No. 8 in Class A-3A Private after falling to 1-2.
Class 6A
1. Grayson
2. Wheeler
3. Norcross
4. Newton
5. Walton
6. Pebblebrook
7. McEachern
8. Etowah
9. Buford
10. Lambert
Class 5A
1. Milton
2. Woodward Academy
3. Lee County
4. Hughes
5. Tri-Cities
6. Riverwood
7. Winder-Barrow
8. Habersham Central
9. Alexander
10. Gainesville
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. North Oconee
3. Kell
4. Eagle’s Landing
5. McDonough
6. St. Pius
7. Maynard-Jackson
8. Westminster
9. Central-Carroll
10. Marist
Class 3A
1. Westside-Augusta
2. Cedar Grove
3. Sandy Creek
4. Cross Creek
5. Dougherty
6. Baldwin
7. Johnson-Savannah
8. Upson-Lee
9. Pickens
10. Cherokee Bluff
Class 2A
1. Carver-Columbus
2. Columbia
3. Butler
4. Thomson
5. South Atlanta
6. Spencer
7. Westside-Macon
8. Hart County
9. Union County
10. Franklin County
Class A Div. I
1. Toombs County
2. Southwest Macon
3. B.E.S.T. Academy
4. Jasper County
5. Model
6. Temple
7. Swainsboro
8. Woodville-Thompkins
9. Rabun County
10. Banks County
Class A Div. II
1. Savannah
2. Manchester
3. Warren County
4. Calhoun County
5. McIntosh County Academy
6. Macon County
7. Mitchell County
8. Randolph-Clay
9. Portal
10. Jenkins County
Class A-3A Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Greenforest Christian
3. North Cobb Christian
4. Darlington
5. St. Francis
6. Lovett
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Paideia
9. King’s Ridge
10. Mount Vernon
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com