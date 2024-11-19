Week 2 Boys Basketball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Grayson validated its status at the top of the polls with a 93-54 rout over Class 5A Tri-Cities at the On The Radar Tip-Off Classic. No. 2 Wheeler remains 1-0 with a 75-54 win over Cedar Grove and will be back in action on Nov. 23 against Gainesville. No. 3 Norcross topped King’s Ridge 72-40 and then held off No. 6 Pebblebrook 80-77 at home. No. 4 Newton improved to 3-0 with wins over Alcovy (58-48) and Peachtree Ridge (60-58)—both at the OTR Classic. Walton is still 1-0 with a 73-40 win over East Paulding in its opener and will host Sprayberry Tuesday night and Peachtree Ridge this weekend. Pebblebrook moved up one spot to No. 6 after nearly topping Norcross and McEachern slid from No. 5 to No. 7 after a 69-56 loss to Alexander dropped the Indians to 1-2. Etowah moved up two spots to No. 8 after an 86-58 win over McDonough at the Powder Springs Showcase.

The Class 5A poll shifted with Tri-Cities sliding to No. 5 after its 93-54 loss to Grayson and Lee County and Hughes each moving up a spot to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Hughes used a 60-49 win over Chapel Hill to climb a spot and Lee County’s 3-0 start moved the Trojans up a slot. Alexander’s 69-56 win over McEachern put the Cougars at No. 9 this week. No. 8 Habersham Central picked up a 77-75 double-overtime win over Class 4A North Oconee.

North Oconee remains No. 2 in Class 4A and went toe-to-toe with Habersham Central—despite having several players still suiting up for football—including Khamari Brooks. Eagle’s Landing moved up to No. 4 and Maynard Jackson slid to No. 7 after its 84-68 loss to Tri-Cities. Additionally, Westminster and Central-Carroll replaced Benedictine and Tucker in the poll and come in at No. 8 and No. 9 ahead of Marist—which slid from No. 8 to No. 10 this week following tight losses to GAC and Westminster.