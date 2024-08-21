Week 1 Softball Rankings

Buford tops a talented and championship-caliber top 5 in the state’s highest class, leading East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Mill Creek. North Gwinnett, Grayson, North Paulding, Tift County and Archer fill the top 10.

Pope tops Creekview, East Paulding, Lassiter and Seckinger in the Class 5A top 5 with Lassiter, Greenbrier, Houston County, Effingham County and Veterans in the top 10. Northside-Columbus tops North Oconee, Harris County, Wayne County and Eastside in the Class 4A top 5.

Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leading West Laurens, Mary Persons, Pickens and LaGrange. In Class 2A, Appling is leading Hebron, Morgan County, Rockmart and Cook in the top 5. Gordon Lee tops Heard County, Banks County, Wesleyan and Bremen in the Class A Division I top 5.