High School Sports

Week 1 Softball Rankings

ajc.com

Credit: @DCSDAthletics

Credit: @DCSDAthletics

By Score Atlanta
3 minutes ago

Buford tops a talented and championship-caliber top 5 in the state’s highest class, leading East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Mill Creek. North Gwinnett, Grayson, North Paulding, Tift County and Archer fill the top 10.

Pope tops Creekview, East Paulding, Lassiter and Seckinger in the Class 5A top 5 with Lassiter, Greenbrier, Houston County, Effingham County and Veterans in the top 10. Northside-Columbus tops North Oconee, Harris County, Wayne County and Eastside in the Class 4A top 5.

Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leading West Laurens, Mary Persons, Pickens and LaGrange. In Class 2A, Appling is leading Hebron, Morgan County, Rockmart and Cook in the top 5. Gordon Lee tops Heard County, Banks County, Wesleyan and Bremen in the Class A Division I top 5.

Lanier County tops Class A Division II with Georgia Military, Bowdon, Irwin County and Glascock County filling the Class A Division II top 5.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. Brookwood

4. North Cobb

5. Mill Creek

6. North Gwinnett

7. Grayson

8. North Paulding

9. Tift County

10. Archer

Class 5A

1. Pope

2. Creekview

3. East Paulding

4. Lassiter

5. Seckinger

6. Lassiter

7. Greenbrier

8. Houston County

9. Effingham County

10. Veterans

Class 4A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. North Oconee

3. Harris County

4. Wayne County

5. Eastside

6. Kell

7. Ola

8. Cartersville

9. Allatoona

10. East Forsyth

Class 3A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. West Laurens

3. Mary Persons

4. Pickens

5. LaGrange

6. LaFayette

7. White County

8. Southeast Bulloch

9. Whitewater

10. Jefferson

Class 2A

1. Appling County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Morgan County

4. Rockmart

5. Cook

6. Stephens County

7. Franklin County

8. Pierce County

9. Pike County

10. Sonoraville

Class A Division I

1. Gordon Lee

2. Heard County

3. Banks County

4. Wesleyan

5. Bremen

6. Bacon County

7. Social Circle

8. ACE Charter

9. Toombs County

10. Fannin County

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Georgia Military

3. Bowdon

4. Irwin County

5. Glascock County

6. Wilcox County

7. Schley County

8. Emmanuel County Institute

9. Clinch County

10. Seminole County

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Preseason Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Week 1 Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five ranked Division II teams suffer losses in Week 1
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

List: 31 ranked teams open season with losses
The Latest
Placeholder Image

4 Questions with Eastside head coach Jay Cawthon
List: 25 highest-rated pairs of offensive linemen in Georgia this century
Top championship contenders impressive in season openers
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon