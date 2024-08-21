Week 1 Softball Rankings

Buford tops a talented and championship-caliber top 5 in the state’s highest class, leading East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Mill Creek. North Gwinnett, Grayson, North Paulding, Tift County and Archer fill the top 10.
Pope tops Creekview, East Paulding, Lassiter and Seckinger in the Class 5A top 5 with Lassiter, Greenbrier, Houston County, Effingham County and Veterans in the top 10. Northside-Columbus tops North Oconee, Harris County, Wayne County and Eastside in the Class 4A top 5.
Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 3A and leading West Laurens, Mary Persons, Pickens and LaGrange. In Class 2A, Appling is leading Hebron, Morgan County, Rockmart and Cook in the top 5. Gordon Lee tops Heard County, Banks County, Wesleyan and Bremen in the Class A Division I top 5.
Lanier County tops Class A Division II with Georgia Military, Bowdon, Irwin County and Glascock County filling the Class A Division II top 5.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Mill Creek
6. North Gwinnett
7. Grayson
8. North Paulding
9. Tift County
10. Archer
Class 5A
1. Pope
2. Creekview
3. East Paulding
4. Lassiter
5. Seckinger
6. Lassiter
7. Greenbrier
8. Houston County
9. Effingham County
10. Veterans
Class 4A
1. Northside-Columbus
2. North Oconee
3. Harris County
4. Wayne County
5. Eastside
6. Kell
7. Ola
8. Cartersville
9. Allatoona
10. East Forsyth
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. West Laurens
3. Mary Persons
4. Pickens
5. LaGrange
6. LaFayette
7. White County
8. Southeast Bulloch
9. Whitewater
10. Jefferson
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Morgan County
4. Rockmart
5. Cook
6. Stephens County
7. Franklin County
8. Pierce County
9. Pike County
10. Sonoraville
Class A Division I
1. Gordon Lee
2. Heard County
3. Banks County
4. Wesleyan
5. Bremen
6. Bacon County
7. Social Circle
8. ACE Charter
9. Toombs County
10. Fannin County
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Georgia Military
3. Bowdon
4. Irwin County
5. Glascock County
6. Wilcox County
7. Schley County
8. Emmanuel County Institute
9. Clinch County
10. Seminole County
