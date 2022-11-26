Watkinsville Oconee County squeaks past Columbus Carver in tight tilt

Watkinsville Oconee County walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Carver 14-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Watkinsville Oconee County jumped in front of Columbus Carver 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
