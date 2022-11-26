ajc logo
X

Watkinsville Oconee County squeaks past Columbus Carver in tight tilt

Sports
By Sports Bot
43 minutes ago

Watkinsville Oconee County walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Carver 14-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Watkinsville Oconee County jumped in front of Columbus Carver 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on November 12, Columbus Carver faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee and Watkinsville Oconee County took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on November 12 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High school football state playoff scoreboard8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons want a common vision without any lobbying from ‘Capitol Hill’
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ rookie Troy Andersen coming along nicely at inside linebacker
7h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Commanders
14h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Commanders
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ X-factor vs. Commanders: Replacing tight end Kyle Pitts
15h ago
The Latest

Thomson knocks out victory beat against South Atlanta
44m ago
Swainsboro rides the comeback trail to dust Tiger Rabun County
44m ago
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian cancels check from Metter
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia high school football state playoff scoreboard: Quarterfinals Friday and Saturday
Listen to one of these top Atlanta podcasts
Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top