Top players by position: ACC, SEC high on Georgia’s offensive linemen

*Juan Gaston, Westlake, Sr.: Gaston (6-8, 330) is a top-200 national prospect and Westlake’s best OL recruit this century. A left tackle, Gaston was first-team AJC, GACA and Recruit Georgia all-state for a 9-3 Class 7A team last season. He also was first-team all-region in basketball as his team’s best player. His father, Juan Sr., played basketball at Georgia Tech. The last elite Georgia prospect with his height/weight was Orlando Brown, now in the NFL, in 2014. Gaston committed to Georgia on Friday.

*Dontrell Glover, Hughes, Sr.: Hughes’ blind-side tackle, Glover (6-2, 315) is a consensus top-300 national prospect. He was first-team AJC, GACA and Recruit Georgia all-state for a 9-3 team last season. Glover started as a sophomore on Hughes’ 15-0 state championship team and as a freshman on a 13-2 state runner-up. His committed to Georgia in June.

*Brayden Jacobs, Milton, Sr.: Jacobs (6-7, 310) is a consensus top-250 national prospect who transferred to Milton from Buford on Friday, two weeks before those teams play each other. Jacobs made honorable mention AJC all-state last season for Buford, an 11-2 Class 7A team. His recruiting profile is similar to that of former Buford and current NFL lineman Vadal Alexander, a four-star recruit who was 6-6, 315 out of high school, then started four years at LSU. Jacobs is the son of former New York Giants RB Brandon Jacobs. Brayden Jacobs committed to Clemson in January.

*Alex Payne, Gainesville, Sr.: Payne (6-5, 265) is a top-200 national prospect and Gainesville’s third-highest-rated prospect this century behind Deshaun Watson and Tai’ler (T.J.) Jones. A left tackle, he was first-team all-region for a 12-1 Class 6A team last year. He started as a sophomore on Gainesville’s Class 6A runner-up team in 2022. Payne committed to North Carolina in January.

*Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian, Sr.: Petty (6-5, 265), a four-year starter, is the highest-rated Georgia line prospect this season and Fellowship’s top recruit in history by a wide margin. He’s the No. 37 overall player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and 247′s No. 5 offensive tackle. Petty was first-team AJC and GACA all-state for a 10-3 Class 2A quarterfinal team last season. He also started on defense and led Fellowship in tackles for losses and sacks. He is a former 285-pound Class 2A wrestling champion. He will announce his college choice Monday.

*Mason Short, Evans, Sr.: Short (6-5, 305), a four-year starter, is a consensus top-200 national prospect and Evans’ highest-rated recruit this century. Playing left tackle, Short was first-team AJC, GACA and Recruit Georgia all-state for a 4-7 Class 6A team last season. He committed to Georgia in April.

*Cortez Smith, Parkview, Sr.: Smith (6-3, 310) is the state’s top-rated inside OL prospect. He mostly played center last season but was comfortable as a pulling guard. He’s a top-150 overall player nationally and No. 6 at his position. He’s Parkview’s second-highest-rated recruit (behind Mike Matthews) since the modern rankings appeared in 2001. Smith was first-team AJC, GACA and Recruit Georgia all-state for a 7-4 Class 7A team last season. He won the Class 7A shot put with a throw of 56-2 last spring. He was runner-up in the discus. He committed to Georgia in July.

*Jacobe Ward, Benedictine, Sr.: Ward (6-4, 335) was first-team AJC, GACA and Recruit Georgia all-state as the right tackle for a 13-1 Class 4A team last season. Benedictine is 39-5 in his three seasons as a starter. He is a three-star recruit and Benedictine’s best OL prospect this century. He committed to Auburn in July.

