Top performances from Week 6: Dual-threat Clarke has Norcross rolling

With 52 seconds left in the game, Clarke’s 14-yard TD reception was a game-winner. Moments before, his 7-yard reception on fourth-and-5 – with Norcross gambling from its 38-yard line – kept the drive going.

A week earlier, Clarke was forced into QB duty because of an injury and rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and threw two TD passes in a 35-21 victory over Duluth.

Clarke “is just one of those players that somebody better grab in a hurry because they’re going to lose out on this kid if they don’t grab him,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof told the AJC after Friday’s game. “That dude … I don’t know if I’ve seen very many high school players do what he does.”

Top five

*Benedictine ATH Chris “Bubba” Frazier had 336 all-purpose yards (74 rushing on four carries, 233 receiving on seven catches and 29 returning on one kick return) in a 31-3 victory over Westminster.

*LaGrange RB Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, caught a 66-yard TD pass and added 18 return yards for 322 all-purpose yards in a 42-22 victory over Spalding.

*McEachern QB Zhay’Lyn Bell was 18-of-23 passing for 464 yards and four touchdowns in a 67-7 victory over Paulding County.

*Norcross WR Jahsaun Clarke had eight receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns, one the game-winner in the final minute, in a 27-26 victory over Peachtree Ridge.

*Trion TE/DE Logan Stokes had nine receptions for 100 yards, made eight tackles, recovered a fumble for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of overtime in a 35-28 victory over Robbinsville, N.C.

Best of the rest

*Adairsville QB Ethan Long was 13-of-18 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-13 victory over LaFayette.

*Athens Academy RB Bryan McClendon had 155 all-purpose yards and scored two TDs, one a 16-yard run in the final minute, in a 29-28 victory over Commerce.

*Blessed Trinity LB Dylan Torrico had six solo tackles, seven assists, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 24-10 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Brantley County WR/DB Anthony Walker returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and caught a 28-yard pass on fourth-and-13 in a 28-21 victory over Jeff Davis.

*Bremen PK Carter Allen was 3-of-3 on field goals, including a 52-yarder, in a 31-0 victory over Model.

*Calvary Day WR Thomas Blackshear had six receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns and 226 all-purpose yards in a 34-31 victory over Jenkins.

*Carver (Atlanta) QB Montavious Banks was 15-of-17 passing for two touchdowns and rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown in a 51-0 victory over Washington.

*Chattooga RB Zayden Cook rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in a 49-7 victory over Armuchee.

*Cherokee QB Tanner Savasir was 21-of-30 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 49-28 victory over North Paulding.

*Christian Heritage QB Carter Triplett was 17-of-19 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 35-20 victory over Gordon Lee.

*Central (Carrollton) QB J.R. Harris was 9-of-10 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 15-yard TD pass from Rhett Nelson in a 70-6 victory over Mundy’s Mill.

*Clarke Central RB Corey Watkins rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 27-11 victory over Jackson County.

*Creekside OLB Tavares Terrell had five tackles, three sacks and two tackles for losses in a 31-0 victory over Mays.

*Crisp County QB Hagan Slimp was 8-of-13 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 30-6 victory over Swainsboro.

*Dade County DB Carter Christiansen had 16 tackles, three tackles for losses and a QB pressure in a 44-0 loss to Fannin County.

*Duluth QB Connor Langford was 10-of-12 passing for seven touchdowns and 223 yards in a 90-0 victory over Meadowcreek.

*Early County RB/LB Eddie Stapleton rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, scored a two-point conversion, made four solo tackles and two tackles for losses and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 40-0 victory over Terrell County.

*East Coweta WR Jayshon Stegall had three receptions for 45 yards, five rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown and a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as time ran out in the first half of a 31-15 victory over Perry.

*Eastside QB Payton Shaw was 8-of-9 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on two carries in a 48-12 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Fannin County RB Carson Callihan rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in a 44-0 victory over Dade County.

*Franklin County LB Ramsey Fulbright had eight tackles, six assists, a tackle for a loss, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal in a 27-13 loss to West Hall.

*Gilmer LB Peyton Chancey had six solo tackles, six assists and a tackle for a loss in a 38-10 loss to Northwest Whitfield.

*Gordon Central RB/LB Nate Johnson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and had four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 30-0 victory over Coosa, Gordon Central’s first region victory since 2020.

*Gordon Lee RB Peyton Groce rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-20 loss to Christian Heritage.

*Grayson QB Deuce Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 238 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-0 victory over Grovetown.

*Hardaway QB Bobby Gary Jr. was 14-of-18 passing for 248 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-6 victory over Kendrick.

*Heritage (Ringgold) RB Brayden Slaughter rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over Ridgeland.

*Hillgrove DL Nick Mathious had five tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks in a 27-6 victory over Pebblebrook.

*Hughes RB Qwantavius Wiggins rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and caught two passes for 67 yards in a 57-14 victory over Dutchtown.

*Irwin County QB Luke Snyder was 7-of-11 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 48-33 victory over Cook.

*Johnson (Savannah) RB Brian Robinson rushed for 320 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 48-19 victory over Groves.

*Kennesaw Mountain WR Kobe Lewis had six receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-8 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe QB Darien Keefe was 25-of-41 passing for 383 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-27 loss to Ringgold.

*Landmark Christian QB/DB Skylar Hamilton was 15-of-23 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, made five total tackles and intercepted a pass in a 37-24 victory over Lake Oconee Academy. Hamilton is the son of former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.

*Lanier RB T.J. Peyton rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 50-14 loss to Gainesville.

*Lee County LB Jordan Jones had five solo tackles, one assist, three tackles for losses, two sacks, two QB hurries, one pass break-up and one safety in a 62-17 victory over Wekiva, Fla.

*Lovett WR Casani Bartlett had eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 34-8 victory over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

*Lumpkin County QB/WR/DB Cal Faulkner was 21-of-25 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and caught three passes for 17 yards in a 49-25 victory over Chestatee.

*McIntosh County Academy QB Nehemiah West was 6-of-10 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 32-14 victory over Screven County.

*Mill Creek DL Devin Ancrum had eight tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks in a 42-0 victory over Mountain View.

*Mount Paran Christian RB Gavin Steele rushed 18 times for 114 yards and a touchdown – his third straight game with 100 yards and a touchdown – in a 30-18 victory over Washington-Wilkes.

*Mount Zion (Jonesboro) LB Kamari Adkins intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a 27-0 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*North Forsyth WR Brady Holbrook had four receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in a 48-43 loss to Lambert.

*North Gwinnett WR Nick Bookman had three catches for 97 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown in a 52-13 victory over Parkview.

*Northgate LB Braxtyn Davis had eight solo tackles and nine assists in a 22-14 victory over Banneker.

*Peach County QB D.J. Hudson was 17-of-19 passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 50-7 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

*Pelham RB Mike Battle rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 loss to Monroe.

*Pickens QB Hayden Jones rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and was 14-of-19 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown in a 35-23 victory over Dawson County.

*Prince Avenue Christian RB Andrew Beard rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 49-41 loss to Westside, S.C.

*Ridgeland’s Bryson Donald rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 24-21 loss to Heritage of Ringgold.

*Ringgold RB Jeremiah Frost rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in a 41-27 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

*Rome QB Aiden McPherson was 6-of-7 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on three carries. He played only the first half in a 59-0 victory over Alexander.

*Salem LB Suan’te Moreno had 13 tackles (nine solo) and two tackles for losses in a 45-20 victory over Glenn Hills.

*Schley County WR Kendall Sims had 10 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown and 123 kickoff return yards, 85 of them for a touchdown, in a 53-21 victory over Crawford County.

*Social Circle DB Luke Allgood had four tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in a 65-6 victory over Utopian Academy.

*Southwest DE/TE Rinaldo Callaway had 10 solo tackles, eight tackles for losses, four sacks and two forced fumbles and caught a TD pass and a two-point conversion in a 45-6 victory over Central of Macon.

*Southeast Bulloch LB Kyle O’Brien had six tackles, recovered a fumble, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass in 35-8 victory over Windsor Forest.

*St. Pius LB Cayden Debose had seven first hits, three assists and a tackle for a loss in a 28-27 victory over Southwest DeKalb.

*Statesboro freshman QB Beckham Jarrard was 18-of-28 passing for 224 yard and three touchdowns in a 41-36 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Temple RB C.J. Gray rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 49-28 victory over Pepperell.

*Union County RB Connor Schuknecht rushed for 183 yards on 23 carries in a 21-0 victory over North Murray.

*West Hall LB Zac Wagner had 11 tackles, two tackles for losses, three assists and a 52-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 27-13 victory over Franklin County.

*Westside (Macon) RB Kadiphius Iverson rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 20-10 victory over Lamar County.

*Wheeler RB Josiah Allen rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 victory over Marietta.

*Whitefield Academy RB Bryce Duck rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 27-15 victory over Pacelli.

*Woodward Academy WR Josiah Abdullah had five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Chamblee.

Lines of distinction

*Brookwood’s offensive line of Zayden Walten, Caiden Francios, Izaiah Sanjurju, Johnathan Green, Binor Faison and Caiden McKenzie opened holes for 331 rushing yards in a 46-6 victory over Berkmar. Brayden Tyson rushed for 223.

*Douglass’ offensive line of Xavier Canales, Marion Rucker, Jerrod Sumlin, John Amofah Jr., Diontae White and Javion Jackson cleared space for 257 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries in a 31-0 victory over Cedar Grove.

*North Hall’s offensive line of Mason McGill, Thomas Green, Eli Ham, Henry Weaver, Kade Hawthorne, Nick Sanders and James Hendrix helped produce three 100-yard rushers – Luke Jenkins (138), Parker Carlton (134) and Smith McGarvey (123) – in a 35-21 victory at White County.

*Northeast’s offensive line of Zantavious Towles, Tykrio Parks, Mike Marshall, Carlos Daniel, Jarred Cooper and Isiah Stubbs blocked for two 200-yard rushers – Reginald Glover (220) and Nick Woodford (238) – in a 46-0 victory over ACE Charter.

*Richmond Hill’s offensive line of Ho’o Naki, Brody Miller, Billy Meadows, Thomas Zimbalatti, Cam Jackson, Blake Whitaker, Brooks Gilbert, Colton Sanchez and Jaylon Deal paved the way for 462 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a 35-28 win over nationally ranked Buchholz of Gainesville, Fla. Joshua Troupe rushed for 221 yards, and Caleb Easterling ran for 153.

*South Gwinnett’s offensive line of Tyquan Smith, Michael Anderson, Kaleen Taite, Donate Lewis, Damario Brown and Tristan Franklin produced two 100-yard rushers – Xavier Butler (149) and Eric Ramey (143) – in a 59-6 victory over Rockdale County.

*Temple’s offensive line of Ryan Self, Jaylon Hubbard, Junior Pressley, Keagan Tiernan and Dominic Nicolosi with tight end Hudson Nix paved the way for 377 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries in a 49-21 victory over Pepperell. C.J. Gray rushed for 215 yards.

*Villa Rica’s offensive line of Jameri Butterfield, Malachi Dunson, Jacob Musgrove, Austin Presley, Jarius Shivers, Tashawn Thornton, Braddock Vohun and Mikey Whitlock opened holes for 228 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over South Paulding.

*Wheeler County’s offensive line of Rhett McCranie, Tex Atchley, K.J. Williams, Jordan Bridges and Isaiah Williams with tight end Konner Smith paved the way for 495 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns in a 45-16 victory over Dooly County. The win was the Bulldogs’ first in 10 tries against Dooly County and the second straight game with more than 400 yards rushing.

*Whitewater’s offensive line of Nathan Garcia, Deuce Williams, Colton Morton-Leach, John Sams, Wilson Knight and Colton Bradbury made space for 295 rushing yards in a 31-24 victory over Upson Lee. Blake Battle rushed for 143 yards.

