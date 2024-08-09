Three top 3A teams featured in Corky Kell - Dave Hunter Classic

“Obviously you see some of the names around the state like Calhoun, Jefferson, Cedar Grove. I don’t want to burn any bridges, but I think our region is going to be some of the toughest teams in the state in Sandy Creek, Mary Persons, Spalding, Trinity Christian, Troup and Whitewater.”

LaGrange finished last year’s regular season 8-2 before losing to Benedictine 31-7 in the second round of the playoffs. Entering Napier’s fifth season at the helm, a drop down in class gets the Grangers in striking distance of a deep postseason run.

“We still expect great competition,” Napier said of Region 2-3A, the Grangers’ new home. “We came out of a very tough region in Class 4A with Starr’s Mill and Whitewater, so coming into this region we still expect it to be very competitive and we will be ready.”

During the past several years, Region 5 – a four-team league -- has featured three of the best teams in the state -- Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek and Carver-Atlanta. And then there’s Douglass-Atlanta. Last year, Douglass ascended while Carver slid a bit. This sesaon, the landscape of the league has changed, but it’s still expected to factor.

“Well Cedar Grove is the sitting champion, so that’s tough,” said Douglass coach Stanley Pritchett. “Stephenson made it to the third round of the 4A playoffs; Luella made it to the second round of the playoffs. So we have to be prepared.”

Cedar Grove and Douglass are still there, but joined by former 4A programs Luella, Mount Zion-Jonesboro, North Clayton, Riverdale, Stephenson and Stone Mountain. Carver is now competing in Class 2A, and Sandy Creek is in Region 2.

“Douglass is going to be a tough competition for us,” said new Cedar Grove head coach Roderick Moore. “As well as Stephenson, Luella, Mount Zion and Riverdale or North Clayton. It’s going to be a battle in region play, so I look forward to the upcoming season to see what our boys are capable of.”

Another interesting league is Region 1, which unites former Class 4A Bainbridge with Cairo and Dougherty and Peach County, all perennial playoff powers. Region 3 is the traditional Savannah league, with Calvary Day returning as a favorite. Aquinas, Baldwin and West Laurens highlight Region 4, with former Class A Division II Aquinas leading the way.

The traditional North Georgia regions are Region 6 and Region 7. Dawson County, Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County highlight Region 6 favorites. In Region 7, Calhoun rejoins Class 3A and leads Adairsville, Gilmer, Heritage-Catoosa, LaFayette and Ridgeland.

Jefferson, Oconee County, Monroe Area, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall and West Hall make up the stout Region 8. Jefferson made it to the 4A semifinals last season, and Monroe Area lost in the 3A quarterfinals.