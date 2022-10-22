Thomasville Thomas County delivers smashing punch to stump Warner Robins Houston County

Thomasville Thomas County recorded a big victory over Warner Robins Houston County 42-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave Thomasville Thomas County a 7-0 lead over Warner Robins Houston County.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bears at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Houston County locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Yellow Jackets held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
