The Leaderboard: Morgan County’s Elder takes over top spot in GHSA receiving yardage

Morgan County’s Jaylen Elder has been one of Georgia’s fastest-rising recruits this month. He’s also moved to the top of GHSF Daily’s yardage leaderboard in receiving.

Elder, a senior who is 6 feet, 160 pounds, had five receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-19 victory over Cedar Shoals last week. He also scored on an 84-yard run.

Elder now has 30 receptions for 676 yards for the season on a 5-0 team that is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. That’s the Bulldogs’ highest ranking since 1964.