Swainsboro thumps Sylvania Screven County in punishing decision

Swainsboro’s offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Sylvania Screven County 57-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 18.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Tigers opened a giant 29-7 gap over the Gamecocks at halftime.
Swainsboro steamrolled to a 57-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Gamecocks’ spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on November 4, Swainsboro squared off with Dublin in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
