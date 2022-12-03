Suwanee North Gwinnett claims close encounter of the winning kind over Cumming West Forsyth

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Suwanee North Gwinnett didn’t mind, dispatching Cumming West Forsyth 47-40 at Cumming West Forsyth High on December 2 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Suwanee North Gwinnett moved in front of Cumming West Forsyth 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 17-15 at intermission over the Bulldogs.
Suwanee North Gwinnett broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-31 lead over Cumming West Forsyth.
The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-9 stretch over the final quarter.
