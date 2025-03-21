Supporters of fired basketball legends speak out at Cobb board meeting

“I have heard that some people feel like maybe it’s time for a change, but these men deserve to be treated and handled better than they were,” Castleberry said. “They mean something to me and a lot of people in this community, and it is disgusting how they were treated in this manner. Based on their legacy alone, they both deserve to be honored and celebrated on their way out, and this should have been handled differently.”

The coaches told the AJC last week that Campbell’s decision caught them by surprise. They expressed disappointment they could not plan their final seasons. They said they were told the decision was based on limited teacher allotment numbers and not their performance.

Courtney Gwyn, a 2007 Campbell graduate, was the first to speak and was cheered by many supporters wearing the school’s royal blue and silver colors.

“This decision is not only a personal affront to two beloved teachers, coaches and mentors, but it is also an attack on the principals of fairness, integrity and respect that should define our schools,” Courtney Gwyn said. “There was no indication through performance review conversations throughout the year or direct feedback about the state of the basketball program ... that would allude to this decision. These coaches were downright blindsided.”

This week, supporters started a petition that asked Cobb County Schools to investigate Campbell’s decision. The petition had more than 3,700 signatures by 9 p.m. Thursday.

Courtney Gwyn read parts of the petition, saying, “The abrupt manner in which coach Gwyn and coach McClure were dismissed mirrors the treatment one might expect of an adversary rather than two esteemed coaches. With only a tenuous justification based on allotment, they were denied the professional dignity of either resigning on their own terms or returning to the classroom full-time. Compounding this injustice, they were stripped of the opportunity to personally inform their coaching staff, athletes, parents, or the broader community of this heartbreaking news.”

She concluded, “We urge the Cobb County school district as well as the board members to conduct a thorough investigation, and we are asking for full reinstatement of coach James Gwyn and coach Randy McClure.”

Others speaking were Miranda McClure, who played basketball at Campbell for her father; Justin Gwyn, who played for his father; and Raunicka Ray, a former basketball manager.

Cobb County Schools released a statement earlier this week stating that it was looking into the concerns of the coaches' supporters.

“While we are actively investigating, right now, our focus is on celebrating the incredible careers of coach Gwyn and coach McClure,” the statement read in part. “We could not be more excited about the program’s future — but right now is about honoring two of the best coaches in Georgia high school sports history.”

Randy McClure said before Thursday’s meeting that he was touched the outpouring of support.

“I’m also disappointed that it’s happening at our school,” McClure said. “I’m still at Campbell. I’m not happy the school is going through this. But the fact that enough people think enough about me and coach Gwyn and what we’ve done is encouraging. I’m grateful for that.”

McClure’s girls team was 23-5 this past season. Gwyn’s boys team was 15-11. Both made the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2024.

Campbell principal Vanessa Watkins released a statement to the AJC last week, calling the coaches' terminations “a difficult but necessary decision.”

The statement also said, “This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the strong foundation that has been built. We are committed to ensuring the continued growth and success of our basketball programs. ... We thank coach Gwyn and coach McClure for their years of service and wish them nothing but success in their next endeavors.”