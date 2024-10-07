Sumter County, led by juniors, taking program to new heights

“We’re right on schedule,” Rogers said of the team’s fast start. “They’ve always won, from park to middle school. They won their eighth grade championship and they’ve been playing together since they were 10. That’s the main reason I stayed. I saw this class was going to be special.

“These kids have started for three years, and we started as many freshman as we could (in 2022). They struggled in that first year, because they were so young. We went 5-5 last year (Rogers’ first season), which was basically what we expected. So for this to be happening now, that was the plan.”

Their game against Spencer (4-3, 2-2), was tight from start to finish, with the Panthers leading 13-7 at halftime.

The Panthers scored with two minutes remaining on senior Da’montae Reeves’ 10-yard run, finishing off for the score after hauling in a 47-yard reception on the previous play, pushing the score to 20-19, Spencer. Rogers went aggressive, going for two after the touchdown, and junior AJ Kearse converted on the run, pushing the score to its final margin.

Spencer’s ensuing possession ended with junior defensive end Jaqueveus McKenzie’s sack on fourth down at the Spencer 35, and the Panthers kneeled out the clock from there.

Kearse led the Panthers with two touchdowns and 42 yards on 13 carries, and the 2-point conversion. Reeves had 49 yards on two catches, and six carries for 14 yards. McKenzie had two sacks and four tackles, and junior middle linebacker Kendall Thomas had five tackles, two for loss.

The Panthers produced just 169 yards of offense, but gave up only 193.

“It was a defensive game,” Rogers said. “We had the opportunity to go up two scores after halftime, but we muffed a punt on the 15-yard line, and they scored the tying touchdown.”

Despite the tough break, the Panthers have been coached by Rogers to remain undeterred.

“I create adversity in practice all the time,” he said. “When it happens, they recognize it and they keep playing. That’s how we got back in the game.”

The Panthers are on bye this week, ahead of their Oct. 17 game at Carver (6-1, 4-0). Their other wins were against Crisp County (20-19), Fedd’s team, Griffin (31-0), Pike County (51-7), Kendrick (36-0), Shaw (15-14) and Jordan (56-0).

Carver will be the first ranked opponent the Panthers have played this season. The Tigers beat Shaw 40-8 last week, and have outscored 1-2A teams, including Spencer (17-9) a combined 174-18, with consecutive shutouts over Columbus (49-0) and Hardaway (42-0), part of a three-game shutout streak that included 4A’s Northside-Columbus (26-0).

“They’re really athletic and have a lot of skill people, and a lot of bigs up front who are good at getting to the ball,” Rogers said of Carver. “They’re well-coached, and they are the standard of this region. We’re looking forward to it.”

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily