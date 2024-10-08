Stockbridge closes in on third straight region title

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, last week and this week, two different styles,” Callier said. “And we don’t even get a break because we’ve got Union Grove and coach (Greg) Harris is doing an awesome job over there rebuilding that program.”

Benedictine wins showdown with Demons: No. 2-ranked Benedictine (3-2, 1-0 Region 1) rode the arm of quarterback Stephen Cannon and came away with a big 35-21 win over No. 8 Warner Robins.

Cannon took over the starting job after Jake Kromenhoek graduated and headed off the Florida State. Cannon, a junior, completed 11 of 14 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. John Lilly, Joshua Washington and Jack Ganem caught the touchdowns.

The Benedictine defense was led by Third Scroggins, who had four sacks and another tackle for loss.

The victory gives BC a leg up on the race in powerful Region 1. But they can’t relax, as the Cadets play Ware County on Friday, a game that was rescheduled because of the hurricane.

Southwest DeKalb, Tucker close in on playoffs: The two DeKalb County programs moved a step closer to qualifying for the postseason with wins. They play this week at Adams Stadium in a game that will impact the playoff seeds.

Southwest used big plays to break open a close game and beat Lithonia 37-18 on Friday. Southwest (4-3, 3-2 Region 5) has lost to Marist and St. Pius and still has Tucker this week before losing with winless Northview and 2-5 Druid Hills.

Southwest had four interceptions, two by Jacobi Jefferson, one by Brandon Gunn that was returned for a touchdown, and another by Noah Johnson. The SWD defense accounted for a safety when Earnest Rankins came up with a sack in the end zone.

Tucker (5-1, 4-0) closes the season with games against St. Pius and at Marist. The Tigers scored seven touchdowns in whipping Druid Hills 48-3. Quarterback Jace German threw three touchdown passes, two to Eli Ffrench and another to Izayah Horsham. Ffrench also had a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown and Josiah Horne returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown. Horne also had three receptions for 51 yards and two tackles.

Top performers: No. 2 Cartersville beat Cass 38-7 behind QB Nate Russell, who completed 11 of 14 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. … No. 4 Blessed Trinity got 131 yards passing and 51 yards rushing from Brooks Goodman in a 31-21 win over Kell. … Harrison Faulkner completed 10 of 12 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 North Oconee beat Madison County 56-13. … Elijah Davis and Marion Eubanks each had a pick-six to help No. 7 Eastside beat Walnut Grove 41-7. … Logan Inagawa rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns as No. 9 Starr’s Mill beat Central Carroll 38-35. …. No. 10 Cambridge got 328 yards passing and four touchdowns from Weston Taylor in a 42-36 win over Westminster. Craig Dandridge caught six passes for 141 yards and had three tackles. … Jones County got back on the winning side thanks to quarterback Devin Edmonds (15-for-20 for 219 yards and two touchdowns) and Jaivon Solomon (six receptions for 126 yards, returned a kickoff for a 94-yard touchdown. … Braylon Hill ran 18 timese for 198 yards and one touchdown in a 38-7 loss to Cartersville. … Creekside’s Tighe Williams blocked a punt and had two sacks in a 49-0 win over Pace Academy. … Michael Acevedo had 14 tackles, three for loss, and two breakups in a 49-21 win over Cedar Shoals. … Tristen Park of Hampton completed 16 of 25 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown in a 14-11 win over Union Grove. … Ola got 205 yards rushing from Nigel Newkirk and 17 total tackles (10 solo), a forced fumble and a sack from Skylar Spence in a 14-10 loss to Stockbridge.