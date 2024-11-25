Stephens County in quarterfinals for 1st time since 2005

Callaway marched down to the Stephens County 1 at the end of the first half, but the Indians stuffed them for a turnover-on-downs.

“We came out hitting on all cylinders,” Indians coach Wesley Tankersly said. “With the fake punt, we do a quick kick, with our running back Jake Gordon lined up in the Wildcat, and if we see something we like, we’ll run it or pass it. The goal line stand at the end of the first half ended up being a huge play in the game.”

It was inevitable that Callaway, entering with a streak of eight consecutive trips to at least the quarterfinals, would make a run. The Indians punted on the opening possession of the second half, and on Callaway’s possession, it scored on a 70-yard pass play on fourth down.

“It was nuts,” Tankersly said. “We had a sack, then somehow we didn’t, and their receiver got open for a big pas play.”

The next Indians possession would have ended in a punt, but the snap sailed over the punter’s head and Callaway started its next drive inside the red zone, leading to another Callaway score to make it 28-21.

The Indians would scored their final points of the game to take a 35-21 lead, and Callaway would close on a 12-0 run, going 0-for-2 on 2-point conversions down the stretch. With three minutes remaining and Callaway out of timeouts, the Indians were able to melt the clock, twice converting on fourth down to extend the drive.

In their fourth consecutive win, the Indians were able to fend off the rally of a perennial contender on the road.

“I think in the third quarter, maybe throughout the whole second half, there was probably a little nervousness,” Tankersly said. “But the guys kept plugging away, and ultimately kept making the plays we needed to win. Especially offensively. We got a crucial score in the second half, and then that drive at the end of he game where we ran out the clock getting those crucial fourth down conversions, and we had another conversion on third-and-6.”

Tripp Underwood was 20 of 26 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Gordon had 107 yards rushing 71 yards receiving, a 51-yard touchdown pass and an interception on defense. Tankersly had 64 yards receiving, 40 yards rushing, nine tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Jonah Swinton had 93 yards and a touchdown. All are seniors.

After three consecutive second round finishes in 3A, the Indians are moving on.

“For whatever reason, we weren’t able to get over that hump,” Tankersly said. “We played Sandy Creek two years ago and they ended up winning state. Last year, we ran into Wesleyan and they played a heck of a game against us. We’ve talked about going further in the playoffs, and that has been a point of emphasis for us because of the last two, three years. I’m glad to see our guys come out ready to play.”

Up next is a trip to No. 6 seed Appling County, ranked No. 4 with 9-3 record. It beat No. 9 Carver-Atlanta 35-14 last week and are in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years. The teams have never met.

“They have a really good program, and they’ve had one for decades,” Tankersly said. “It’s going to be a tough game. We’re glad to be playing during Thanksgiving holidays, and we’re going to do the best we can to keep moving on each week.”